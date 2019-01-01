Carabao Cup Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Carabao Cup reports and highlights

All the action from Tuesday's Carabao Cup third round games as Spurs are stunned by Colchester, plus wins for Crawley Man City, Arsenal, Leicester, Watford and Southampton.

©2019 Sky UK