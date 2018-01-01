News
Live Blog
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 EVERTON (Jesus, 50)
MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 EVERTON
Back underway at the Etihad - no changes for either side.
HALF-TIME HIGHLIGHTS
Here's a look at the best of the action from the first half....
WARNOCK: CARDIFF RELEGATION FAVOURITES
Cardiff visit Watford at 3pm today with both sides absolutely desperate for points. Manager Neil Warnock admits his side are rightly favourites for the drop.
"We've got to try and start picking up points away. You get punished a lot more away from home, and it's been our own fault away - we have shot ourselves in the foot.
"We are learning and we've improved as the season has gone on.
"We're still very big favourites to get relegated, and quite rightly so with the squad we've got compared to others."
WOLVES AIM FOR CONSECUTIVE WINS
A great win for Wolves on Monday away at Newcastle, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen for more as his side host Bournemouth today.
"We know how hard it is to get back-to-back wins and we want to continue.
"It's a tough challenge we face. What is important is that we are ready"
Watch the highlights from their win last week.
MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 WATFORD
Half time in the early kick off and there's a super stop from Pickford from a Riyad Mahrez shot just before the whistle. City are ahead but it could've been very different had RIcharlison found the net with that earlier chance. This one's not over yet.
PELLEGRINI VS RANIERI
Two former Premier League winners go head to head in today's late kick off.
The two managers last met in February 2016 when Ranieri's Leicester City defeated Pellegrini's Manchester City 3-1 AND went on to win the league. But Fulham are at the bottom of the table. So how does that change things for Pellegrini?
Fulham probably out of the title race.
WATFORD IN FREEFALL
Watford host Cardiff this afternoon in desperate need of a win after failing to grab three points in any of their last six (L4, D2)
Boss Javia Garcia said: "I think in the last games we have made good performances.
"It wasn't enough to get the results we wanted. We have to keep going, to keep working hard and I think in the next games we will be able to prove this in the results. I am not concerned about that. I know playing this way, we will be able to do it."
At home vs Cardiff the perfect place to change that?
WATCH: VAN DIJK AND CARRA
Man City have currently climbed back above Liverpool at the summit but Virgil Van Dijk and his Reds team-mates will be out to wrestle back the advantage at the expense of old adversaries Man Utd tomorrow.
Van Dijk caught up with Jamie Carragher for a Match Zone special - and while he says Liverpool won't be "scared", he's adamant they won't be complacent either...
GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 EVERTON (Jesus, 22)
City are so ruthless! Mina plays a poor ball and within 10 seconds, Pickford is picking the ball out of his net. Gundogan finds Sane, who spots Jesus running in behind. Everton's defensive line is all over the place. The Brazlian waits for Pickford to commit before sliding a neat finish into the net from a tight angle. His first goal for four months! He looks delighted. Silva does not.
MANCHESTER CITY 0-0 EVERTON
Big chance for Richarlison
Everton force the first big opening in their match against Manchester City. Digne sees off Walker on his way into the box and the full-back floats a great cross over to Richarlison at the back post but he fluffs his volley over the crossbar! Head in hands for Richarlison.
LEICESTER SEEK REDEMPTION
Last time Leicester went up against Crystal Palace they were uncharacteristically annihilated 5-0.
Claude Puel is keen to avoid a repeat.
"It was a bad day for us. It's another season, another game and it will not be a revenge for us. It's important to keep the right concentration about this game and our play because we need to move on another step in our play."
Imagine if Palace managed that today without Zaha...
HUDDERSFIELD SEEK SAFETY
David Wagner's side are currently toeing the line between Christmas party and no Christmas party as they linger in 18th. A win against Newcastle today would create a little daylight.
The Huddersfield manager said: "We will try everything to make sure we have the same points as Newcastle after the game on Saturday.
"We have to make sure we find the areas to cause them problems and that we limit their strengths.
"After our games, people are always saying a good performance and not the result we've deserved. We need to change that."
Kick off in the 12:30 fixture.
Follow the action live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Alternatively, you can keep up to date with our dedicated live blog HERE.
WATCH: HOW SILVA SETS UP FOR CITY
WATCH: PEP EXPLAINS WHY RAHEEM RESTED
POCH NOT GIVING UP
Spurs have kept admirable pace with City and Liverpool this year, and Pochettino has not given up on the Premier League title.
The Tottenham manager said: "I am more motivated to play against Burnley than the previous games because we can reduce the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City."
"To be up there is a massive motivation and I hope we all feel the same."
They host Burnley today. Kane likes Burnley, with four goals in five appearances, including a hat trick last December. More of the same today?
EDERSON'S SEASONAL NUTMEG
Will he risk a trick like that against Everton? Put nothing past a Guardiola goalie.
SATURDAY OMENS
Fancy a few more pre-match nuggets?
NO ZAHA NO GLORY
Crystal Palace host Leicester City at 3pm today. Zaha has accrued a host of yellow cards already this season meaning he sits this one out. That doesn't bode well for the Eagles, their most recent league victory without the Ivorian was 3-2 at Sunderland in September 2016.
BAD OMENS FOR TOFFEES
So what about Everton's recent record away against big six sides in the Premier League? Since their last win in December 2013 - against Manchester United - they've played 32 games. No wins. Ten draws. 22 defeats. 18 goals scored, 64 conceded and just three clean sheets.
However, they did batter City 4-0 at home in 2017...
LAST TIME OUT
Half an hour until Kick off. Relive Digne's last minute equaliser as Everton drew 2-2 with Watford last weekend. I'm sure they'd take another draw against City today.
Watford go up against Cardiff at 3pm. They'll probably want to win that one...
BURNLEY UNBEATABLE AT WEMBLEY?
It's 44 years since Burnley won away at Tottenham, but they head to Wembley unbeaten since the stadium opened. Their first trip came in 2009 when Wade Elliott's sensational goal earned them promotion by beating Sheffield United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final.
Last season, Chris Wood's last minute equaliser on his Premier League debut earned the Clarets a point in a 1-1 draw.
FANTASY MANAGERS SUFFER PEP ROULETTE
Fantasy football managers all over the country with heads in hands. No Stones or Sterling, though Kevin De Bruyne is at least back in the squad.
No surprise that Sane has kept his place in the starting XI. In 14 league games he's registered six goals and five assists, with 22 chances created... points.
Back to that Etihad encounter shortly but there's a Super Sunday showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United in store tomorrow of course and, ahead of the latest meeting between two old foes, Soccer AM's Tubes caught up with Jose Mourinho. Take a look...
HEADLINES: KDB, AGUERO ON BENCH
Three changes made by Pep.
Out go Raheem Sterling, John Stones and the injured David Silva. They are replaced by Nicolas Otamendi, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.
Just look at that City bench! Kevin De Bruyne is back, as is Sergio Aguero after their respective injuries.
Two changes made by Marco Silva with a likely switch in formation. He’s picked three centre-backs so it looks a 5-3-1-1. Kurt Zouma is in for Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Theo Walcott.
EVERTON TEAM NEWS
Team to play Man City: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina,
Zouma, Digne, Gomes, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Walcott, Baines, Tosun, Schneiderlin,
Davies, Lookman.
MAN CITY TEAM NEWS
Team to play Everton: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph,
Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Sane, Mahrez, Jesus.
Subs:Muric, Stones,
Aguero, De Bruyne, Zinchenko, Sterling, Foden.
MERSON'S PREDICTIONS
Another round of fixtures, another set of Magic Man predictions. Check out his reasoning in full but here's a taster:
"A lot of people are saying Everton have improved, but I'm not sure."
"If Jamie Vardy doesn't play they are toothless."
"Wolves are on a roll. I wouldn't mind watching this game on Soccer Saturday, it'll be open and both teams really have a go."
WATCH: WEEKEND PREVIEW
Get in the mood with this action-packed scene-setter...
GOOD MORNING
Your Premier League weekend starts here!
Seven games to guide you through today - starting at the Etihad, where Manchester City can climb back above Liverpool at the top (until tomorrow at least) with victory over Everton. Coverage of that game starts from 11.30am on Sky Sports Premier League but we'll keep you posted right here.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are back in domestic action after securing their place in the Champions League knockout stage, while in-form Wolves host Bournemouth and Newcastle head to Huddersfield.
Stick with us for all the build-up, match updates and highlights on mobile from 5.15pm...
