Update
Football latest news & gossip
Trending
- Jose hits back at Pep: 'I won my Premier League titles fairly'
- Liverpool latest: Slot's funny exchange over Van Dijk future
- Man Utd latest: Amorim saw 'a lot wrong' in Arsenal and Everton games
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Arteta welcomes Stoke comparisons: 'We want to be kings of everything'
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Live on Sky: Burnley vs Middlesbrough
- Arsenal latest: Arteta - Smith Rowe and Vieira let go to make room for Nwaneri
- Everton vs Liverpool preview: Alisson not quite ready for return
- Norris fastest as Leclerc penalty leaves Ferrari needing 'amazing recovery'