Football
Live Blog
WATCH: ENGLAND REIGN IN SPAIN
HOW DID ENGLAND GET
HERE?
Ready for a bit of nostalgia? England’s Nations League
campaign got off to the worst possible start with a home defeat to Spain, who
came from behind to cancel out Marcus Rashford’s early opener at Wembley.
And with a drab 0-0 away in Croatia to follow, in front of
an empty stadium due to previous crowd problems, England were already staring
relegation square in the face.
But then that special night happened. A performance to
remember for a long time from Gareth Southgate’s men earned them a 3-2 win away
in Spain.
But they then made their late blaze to glory even later with
two goals in the final 15 minutes to seal a 2-1 turnaround against Croatia at Wembley
last month, and send them through to the inaugural finals.
WHERE ARE THE FINALS?
As the first side to qualify for the finals, and having
already expressed their interest in hosting the finals, Portugal were handed
the inaugural Nations League last month.
Porto’s Estadio do Dragao and Vitoria Guimaraes’ Estadio D
Afonso Henriques (really rolls off the tongue that one) have been proposed as
the two grounds where the four games of the finals will take place next summer.
The Dragao stands amid the rolling hills of the Douro
valley, known for its wine and port, and was built as part of Portugal’s successful
Euro 2004 bid.
It holds just over 50,000, but has not been used by the
Portuguese national team since May 2016, and interestingly Jose Mourinho’s name
is etched into a tile in the concourse as he was Porto manager when the stadium
hosted its first game.
Perhaps less appealing to England fans is the Estadio D
Afonso Henriques, which is host to mid-table top-flight club Vitoria but holds
only 30,000 and is based in the small inland city of Vitoria. It too was used
in Euro 2004, but hosted only two group games.
SOUTHGATE CONFIDENT WITH FAVOURITES TAG
Gareth Southgate has often looked to diffuse any hype around England but, with the Three Lions heading into next summer's finals as narrow favourites, he's in confident mood.
Southgate said England should be "confident" no matter who they draw in the Nations League semi-finals - and they won their most-recent game against all three possible opponents - and said the tournament, coupled with the Euro 2020 finals, could make for "two exciting summers" to come.
HOW DOES IT ALL WORK?
For a UEFA draw, it’s surprisingly simple. There are four
teams: England, Portugal, Netherlands and Switzerland.
Two semi-final ties will be drawn out, with Portugal’s
played on June 5 and the other on June 6.
Just to make things more complicated though, the first two
teams drawn out will be the ‘home’ teams for the two semi-finals. The third will
be the ‘away’ side for the first semi-final, and the fourth team the ‘away’
side for the second.
There will also be a draw to determine which tie will provide
the ‘home’ team for the final, and third-place play-off, UEFA say this is
purely for ‘administrative purposes’, but it does mean you could end up with
the nicer dressing room, and let’s be honest – we all want that.
GOOD AFTERNOON!
England are two games away from winning their first major
international trophy in 53 years, and their second only to the 1966 World Cup.
This afternoon we will find out how they can do it, with
their opponents for the next June’s UEFA Nations League semi-finals revealed.
The tie will be played on June 5 if England are paired with hosts
Portugal, while the Netherlands or Switzerland await on June 6 otherwise.
The draw is due to get underway at 1.30pm, but by then we’ll
have you clued up on everything Nations League you could ever want.
©2018 Sky UK