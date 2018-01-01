Football
Live Blog
WATCH: ASHLEY SAYS NEWCASTLE SALE CLOSE
NEWCASTLE SOLD SOON?
It came a bit out of the blue to hear Mike Ashley state
negotiations to sell Newcastle are further than they have ever been this week,
more than a year after he put it back on the market.
Needless to say the news is music to the ears of most
Newcastle fans, who staged a walk-in protest during the 11th minute
during Saturday’s defeat to West Ham.
Will it have a positive effect on the support, and perhaps
the team as a result? It’s a big ask, but there could be a different vibe
around proceedings tonight.
SILVA’S FICKLE
FAVOURITES TAG
If there’s one thing Marco Silva doesn’t always deal well
with, it’s being the favourite.
It proved his undoing at Hull City where already relegated
Sunderland shocked the Tigers, who had appeared destined for survival, but were
all-but condemned to defeat inside 90 minutes.
That trend continued at Watford; even before their nosedive
last season, they lost back-to-back games at home to Stoke and against David
Unsworth’s Everton – when they were odds-on to win both.
There are indications he has finally shaken it off with the
Toffees – a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield looks a long way away now, having
beaten Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Cardiff, all sides below them in
the table, with relative ease since at Goodison Park.
But a stoic Newcastle will prove a stubborn test tonight. So
can they keep up that fine form on Merseyside?
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to a rainy Goodison Park where Everton take on
Newcastle tonight, with both sides looking firmly up the table.
Defeats at the weekend took the shine off decent recent runs
for both teams, with Everton ending a run of 10 points from their previous
five, and Newcastle on the back of three wins in a row.
Getting back to winning ways is a priority for both but with
the prospect of moving back to sixth on the cards should Everton seal three
points, they will be clear favourites tonight.
Newcastle’s change of form has rocketed them up the table to
14th, and they could move as far as six points outside the
relegation zone should they seal a surprise win.
©2018 Sky UK