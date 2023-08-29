Carabao Cup second round preview: Salford vs Leeds live on Sky plus 18 other ties including Fulham vs Tottenham

Nunes on strike in bid to force City moveMatheus Nunes has gone on strike and told Wolves he wants to move to Manchester City.The midfielder did not report to the club's training ground on Sunday or Monday and will be disciplined for refusing to train. He will not be involved in Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Blackpool.City had a bid worth £47m rejected last week, with Wolves valuing Nunes at closer to £60m, but no fresh bid has been tabled.He has a contract until 2027 - plus the option of a further year - and Wolves will not allow the Portugal international to leave until their valuation is met.