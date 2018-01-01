Lewis Jones moderator 5pts THAT’S YOUR LOT… Thanks for joining. So, we didn’t get a monster clash involving any of the big boys but there was plenty of magic on show with Tottenham having to travel to either Southport/Tranmere and Arsenal potentially playing Solihull if they get through their replay with Blackpool. Here’s the full draw: Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland Millwall v Hull Gillingham v Cardiff Brentford v Oxford United Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Manchester United v Reading Everton v Lincoln City Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham Preston v Doncaster Newcastle v Blackburn Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace v Grimsby Derby v Southampton Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Bristol City v Huddersfield Wrexham or Newport v Leicester City Fulham v Oldham Shrewsbury Town v Stoke Solihull or Blackpool v Arsenal Manchester City v Rotherham Bournemouth v Brighton West Ham v Birmingham Woking v Watford Burnley v Barnsley QPR v Leeds Sheffield United v Barnet Norwich v Portsmouth Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon West Brom v Wigan Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford Wolves v Liverpool Aston Villa v Swansea