'I'VE BEEN ONE OF THE BEST IN THE WORLD'Asked if Macc are taking a gamble, Campbell: "I have studied a lot, this is my first full-time job but I have got to start somewhere."I will work my socks off. I will bring my wealth of experience. I know football inside out, I know how to manage people. I communicate and I've looked at what I can do at the club and I think it's a great place for me to start."I know other Macclesfield fans will probably be saying what is going on here but you've got an international footballer who has been one of the best footballers in the world coming to your club. I think it's a nice mutual balance there."