Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Club: Rio Ngumoha and Ben Doak shine as Arne Slot's side cruise to victory at Anfield

Liverpool's teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha impressed again as Liverpool beat Athletic Club 4-1 in the first of two back-to-back friendlies at Anfield.

The 16-year-old was rightfully rewarded for his stunning solo goal against Yokohama Marinos in the previous fixture and added to his summer tally within just two minutes, curling his effort into the bottom right corner after driving at the defence.

Liverpool's game one starting XI Liverpool: Woodman; Stephenson, Tsimikas, Robertson, Nyoni; Mac Allister, Jones, Elliot; Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later and Ngumoha was at the heart of it again.

The winger latched onto Ben Doak's cross into the box before teeing up Darwin Nunez, who started the game amid transfer links to AC Milan, and was given a warm reception from the home crowd after sweeping the ball into the back of the net.

Doak played a hand in the second and stepped up his threat in the final third just before the break.

The 19-year-old, situated on the opposite flank to Ngumoha, saw a stunning long-range effort denied by Alex Padilla, who was left red-faced moments later after bundling Doak's cross into the back of his own net from a tight angle.

A mistimed clearance from Luca Stephenson did gift Gorka Guruzeta the opportunity to guide his own header in from close range but the effort proved to just be a consolation goal during the 4-1 defeat on Merseyside.

The friendly marked the first fixture at Anfield since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, with the duo honoured in the 20th minute as all four corners of the stadium rose to sing his name.

Image: Supporters in Anfield rose to their feet in the 20th minute to honour Diogo Jota in the first home game since his passing

Liverpool continue their evening with a second friendly against the same opponents, kicking off at 8pm tonight. Follow Sky Sports' digital coverage of the fixture here.

Doak: Nguhoma is ridiculous!

Despite impressing at Anfield himself, Doak was quick to praise the performance of his "ridiculous" teammate Nguhoma during the 4-1 win.

"That guy is ridiculous," he told LFCTV after full-time. "He is going to have some career ahead of him! So sharp and so talented.

"If he can keep going the way he is going, anything is possible."

Image: Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha scored the opener vs Athletic Cliub

August 4: Athletic Club (friendly) - Anfield, kick-off 8pm

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield) - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

August 15: Bournemouth (Premier League) - Anfield, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports