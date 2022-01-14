Liverpool vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has returned to light training but is not in contention for Sunday's visit of Brentford. The Belgium international has been out for five weeks with a knee injury but is closing in on a return.

Jurgen Klopp will select from the same squad which failed to score against 10-man Arsenal in Thursday's goalless Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the key statistics ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League

Brentford's Sergi Canos will be fit to face his former club after a recent hamstring issue, and fellow wing-back Rico Henry could also return on the opposite left flank.

Henry has not played since December 22 due to a thigh injury but Brentford remain without a handful of other key personnel.

Goalkeeper David Raya (knee), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh), Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) remain on the treatment table, while Frank Onyeka is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to follow

Follow Liverpool vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 4-1 win against Brentford in the Premier League

Opta stats

This is the first time Liverpool are hosting Brentford in any competition since March 1989, a 4-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final tie. They last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946, winning 1-0.

Brentford have lost their last five away games against Liverpool in all competitions by an aggregate score of 12-1, with their last win against the Reds at Anfield coming back in November 1937 (4-3).

Only one of the last 17 teams playing at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time have won (D5 L11), with Blackpool winning 2-1 in October 2010. 12 of those sides have failed to score, including each of the last three: Bournemouth (0-1), Huddersfield (0-3) and Brighton (0-4).

Following a six-game winning run in November/December, Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League games (D2 L1), giving away a lead in both of those draws. However, at home the Reds are unbeaten in 13 in the Premier League (W9 D4), winning each of the last four in a row.

Liverpool have lost their first home league game in just one of the last 16 calendar years (W9 D6), going down 3-2 against Swansea City in 2017.

Half of Liverpool's Premier League draws (3/6), defeats (1/2) and goals conceded (9/18) have come in games played on Sundays this season, despite the Reds playing just six of their 20 games so far on this day.

In the latest Essential Football Podcast, host Alice Piper is joined by Nick Wright, Charlotte Marsh, and Peter Smith to preview this weekend's Premier League action. Plus we hear from Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith ahead of the north London derby.

PART ONE | Alan Smith delivers his north London derby verdict ahead of Arsenal's trip to Tottenham and explains why the midfield battle will be key after the Gunners' tiring battle with 10 men at Liverpool on Thursday.

PART TWO | It's first vs second in the Premier League on Saturday when Manchester City host Chelsea. Is this the London club's last chance to stay in touch with leaders City? And could a win for Thomas Tuchel's side open the door for Liverpool, too? Plus we look ahead to Philippe Coutinho's Aston Villa debut, with Steven Gerrard's men facing an out-of-sorts Man Utd for the second time in a week.

PART THREE | Jarrod Bowen is in fine form and we take a look at the numbers behind his recent purple patch and discuss how it is driving West Ham back into the top-four race after their dip in December. Ahead of their match with Leeds we also examine how injuries have made life tough for Marcelo Bielsa this season. And finally, will Brighton or Crystal Palace come out on top in their rivalry showdown on Friday night?