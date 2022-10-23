Liverpool Women 0-2 Arsenal Women: Lia Walti and Frida Maanum on target for WSL leaders

Arsenal returned to the top of the Women's Super League after beating Liverpool 2-0 at Prenton Park for a record-equalling 12th straight league victory.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time thanks to well-taken goals from Lia Walti (15) and Frida Maanum (22), the former with a sweetly-struck volley, before the latter doubled their advantage with an eye-catching solo strike.

That was enough to gain all three points in front of a record WSL crowd at Tranmere Rovers as Jonas Eidevall's team recorded a record-extending 10th successive WSL clean sheet.

Image: Arsenal players celebrate Lia Walti's opening goal against Liverpool

As a result, Arsenal returned to the top of the table, three points ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, who all play later on Sunday.

How Arsenal went back top of the WSL

Eidevall chose to stick with the same XI who made a statement with a 5-1 rout of European champions Lyon in midweek - perhaps no surprise but that did mean another seat on the bench for star forward Vivianne Miedema as Manuum kept her place.

But though Liverpool made a bright start in front of a record crowd of 3,348, Eidevall's decisions were soon justified.

Megan Campbell's block denied Beth Mead a sixth goal of the season before Stina Blackstenius' cross narrowly missed Caitlin Foord's outstretched toe.

But Arsenal led in the 14th minute as Steph Catley's corner was only half-cleared and Walti hit a fine strike through the crowded penalty box.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute as Manuum showed her strength, shrugging off two defenders before powering a shot past Rachael Laws from close range.

Image: Arsenal players appeal to the referee

Liverpool were on the ropes, and two minutes later Foord cut in from the left and hit a shot which found the outside of the far post.

Liverpool, yet to score from open play this season, kept battling but struggled to create openings, lacking both the pace and the precision to open up Arsenal.

Their best chance came when Catley blocked Taylor Hinds' low cross and was relieved to see the ball bounce just wide of the post after looping up and past the helpless Manuela Zinsberger, and the half ended with Kim Little blazing over

for Arsenal.

Liverpool wanted a penalty three minutes into the second half when Foord appeared to strike her own arm with a clearance, but referee Anthony Backhouse was unsighted and Zinsberger saved from Emma Koivisto when the ball fell to Liverpool's Finnish right-back.

Having threatened every time they went forward in the first half, Arsenal were more muted after the break as Liverpool enjoyed more time on the ball, but Laws needed to make a good save from Foord after Mead drove forward just after the

hour.

Eidevall sent on Miedema 13 minutes from time but the final chance fell to Mead, denied by Laws from close range in stoppage time.