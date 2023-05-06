Women's Super League LIVE! Liverpool vs Man City, Chelsea vs Everton as WSL title race heats up

Full Time: Liverpool 2-1 Man City Man City slip in WSL title race as Man Utd go six points clear after beating Spurs earlier on SundayCity denied equaliser as Hemp's shot off crossbar not deemed to go all the way over the lineDowie netted Liverpool opener | Hemp levelled | Kearns saw Liverpool back in frontReport: Man Utd 3-0 Spurs | United extend lead at top of WSLChelsea take on Everton live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm; kick-off 6.45pmLive WSL table | WSL fixtures | Sunday's latest scores | Bet with Sky Bet