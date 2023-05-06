Women's Super League LIVE! Liverpool vs Man City, Chelsea vs Everton as WSL title race heats up

 Skip to content
Liverpool Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.

Prenton Park.

Liverpool Women 2

  • N Dowie (16th minute)
  • M Kearns (47th minute)

Manchester City Women 1

  • L Hemp (28th minute)

