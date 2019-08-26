Los Angeles FC 3-3 LA Galaxy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice in LA derby thriller

1:14 Highlights of the 3-3 draw between LAFC and LA Galaxy in MLS Highlights of the 3-3 draw between LAFC and LA Galaxy in MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as LA Galaxy remained unbeaten against rivals Los Angeles FC following a 3-3 draw on Sunday night.

The latest chapter of the El Trafico derby produced yet another thriller and it took Ibrahimovic just two minutes to open the scoring.

Cristian Pavon picked out the former Manchester United striker in the second minute and he smashed the ball past Tyler Miller.

Latif Blessing equalised for LAFC 10 minutes later, his header beating the defender on the line.

In what was a frantic few minutes, the visitors retook the lead through Ibrahimovic before Pavon added Galaxy's third 68 seconds later.

LAFC pulled a goal back before the break with Blessing getting his second of the match.

It was former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela who was the hero for the hosts, equalising in the 53rd minute give his side a share of the spoils.

Ibrahimovic nearly sealed his hat-trick and a win for LA Galaxy in injury time, but his powerful shot from outside the box flashed wide of the upright.

Zlatan: I enjoy playing against LAFC

"If they don't beat us, they don't beat us," said Ibrahimovic, who celebrated both of his goals in front of the LAFC supporters' section.

"What can I say? I enjoy it when I play against them. I enjoy to play in this stadium."

"You lead 3-1, I think we should hold the results, but then we were doing mistakes that killed ourselves," he added.

"It wasn't them. I mean, they punished us, but when they play their game, and we do mistakes, they punish us. At a higher level, the one that does the most mistakes is going to pay the most."