Luton Town 3-0 Preston: James Collins hits hat-trick in comfortable Hatters win

Luton striker James Collins scored a hat-trick as boss Nathan Jones marked his 200th game in charge of the club by recording his 100th win during a comfortable 3-0 victory against Preston.

Collins opened the scoring in the 20th minute and doubled his tally nine minutes later before securing the match ball midway through the second half.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent an early volley way over the bar for the hosts as Preston had the better of the opening 15 minutes.

They should have moved ahead after 10 minutes, Jayden Stockley heading Ryan Ledson's free-kick into the ground and over the bar from close range.

Tom Barkhuizen tried to catch out James Shea at his near post, the Luton keeper's handling secure, while at the other end George Moncur curled over the bar from the edge of the box.

Alan Browne fired wide from a corner routine before Luton were ahead when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's wonderful cross-field ball was chested down by Collins to go one-one with keeper Declan Rudd and slide into the bottom corner.

Mpanzu just couldn't reach Moncur's cross to add a quickfire second but Luton were 2-0 up after 29 minutes.

This time Moncur's delivery was cleared as far as Glen Rea, who knocked it back in for Collins to nod home from a few yards and double his side's advantage from close range.

Town were almost hit on the break after 37 minutes, Browne side-footing harmlessly over from 20 yards after a quickfire counter.

But they were soon back at it, Moncur's fizzer going just over the top and Harry Cornick was unable to divert Matty Pearson's cross on target.

In the second period, Moncur looked for a third, his effort from the edge of the box easy for Rudd, as an unimpressed visitors boss Alex Neil made all five of his changes by the hour mark.

Mpanzu should really have made it 3-0 as Preston lost possession when being pressed by the hosts. The ball fell to him 20 yards out but, with Rudd out of position, he could only slam over the top.

Collins was denied a perfect hat-trick, his left-footed volley hitting a defender, but he did have a treble after 66 minutes.

Found by Moncur after another error at the back, the leading scorer transferred the ball on to his right foot and from just outside the box arrowed his shot into the bottom corner.

Still Luton looked to increase their margin of victory late on, Rea shooting at Rudd from 25 yards while sub Jordan Clark sent a half-volley into the stands.

Tom Lockyer's header then fell inches wide with five to go on a marvellous afternoon for the Hatters.

What the managers said…

Luton's Nathan Jones: "I'm really proud of the players, I've thanked them for just the level of performance they gave me as from start to finish we were aggressive. We went out and pressed, these are a good side, the best away record in the Championship, I watched them in midweek, they won 3-0 [against Middlesbrough] and it didn't flatter them.

"So it was a real top performance and I'm just really happy with the level of how we went about it, how we went out and how we worked, and then to score three and in all honesty we could have had another two more as well."

Preston captain Alan Browne: "We were losing the scraps, I think we got what we deserved. I think every aspect they beat us, every position on the pitch, they outplayed us, outfought us, literally everything. We were second best, it's inexcusable, it's not good enough, we just need to forget about this.

"I don't think we've ever played that bad, it was shocking all the way through. It just passes you by, to a man you can't do anything, because every one of us just weren't good enough. To be fair, I think we've been consistent all season, I don't think there's been much in the games we've lost, but to get beat like that it's just embarrassing."