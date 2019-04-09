Macclesfield 3-2 Exeter: Sol Campbells side move out of relegation zone

2:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Exeter. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Exeter.

Harry Smith's late strike saw Macclesfield climb out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone for the first time since the second game of the season after a 3-2 win over Exeter at Moss Rose.

Sol Campbell's side are now unbeaten in five games and moved up to 22nd place, two points clear of Yeovil Town and Notts County.

Exeter started the better of the two sides, and their dominance was rewarded midway through the first half when Ryan Bowman headed home a Lee Martin cross to put the visitors ahead.

Macclesfield responded well and found themselves level three minutes later when a Ben Stephens cross was headed in by Smith.

Sol Campbell's Macclesfield moved out of the relegation zone

The Grecians restored their advantage four minutes later as a long goal kick evaded the Macclesfield defence and Bowman pounced to score his second of the game from 12 yards.

Macclesfield pulled themselves level once more on the stroke of half time when Michael Rose converted from the penalty spot after Nathan Cameron was fouled in the area.

A second half of few chances was rounded off when the Silkmen got the winner five minutes from time as Smith headed home his second of the evening from Elliott Durrell's cross.