Man City vs Olympiakos LIVE!

MARTINS: WE HAVE CHANCE TO 'ACHIEVE SOMETHING GREAT'Olympiakos coach Pedro Martins believes his side have the opportunity to "achieve something great" this evening.The club have a dismal record in the country having won just twice in 17 visits, but the most recent of those wins came against Arsenal in the Europa League in February."We are happy to play in England and it is surely a great chance to achieve something great," said Martins at his pre-match press conference. "I hope we will achieve that."Martins' side opened this season's campaign with a last-gasp victory over Marseille before suffering a 2-0 defeat at Porto last week.The Portuguese, whose side are unbeaten in the Greek Super League this term, feels they have performed well and has no intention of changing tactics at the Etihad Stadium.He said: "We know it is a hard game and we have to be on top of our game. Against Porto we had many opportunities to score but committed some big mistakes."He we have to be very careful and focused and patient in order to get a decent result. We are not going to have a different approach. We know about the strengths of Man City. We have to be patient and mentally strong."