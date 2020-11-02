Man City vs Olympiakos preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Olympiakos in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is hoping to prove his fitness for Tuesday's Champions League Group C clash with Olympiacos at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international has been out since suffering a thigh injury in September but is now back in training and could return against the Greeks or in Sunday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool - live on Sky Sports.

City have played without a specialist centre forward in recent games, with winger Ferran Torres filling in in the position against Marseille last week and Sheffield United on Saturday.

Image: Ferran Torres impressed against Marseille

Defender Nathan Ake is available again after injury but record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfielder Fernandinho and left-back Benjamin Mendy remain on the sidelines.

On a timeframe for Aguero's return, Guardiola said: "He's getting better but I don't know. We don't want him to have a setback but he's getting better.

"I don't know about Liverpool but I think, for sure, after the international break he will be ready."

Olympiakos are set to be without Ousseynou Ba and Kostas Fortounis.

Olympiakos at a glance

The coach: Former Portugal international Pedro Martins took charge of a club outside his homeland for the first time when he was appointed as Olympiakos coach in 2018. Under him the Greek outfit won a domestic double last season and got to the last 16 of the Europa League - eliminating Arsenal in the last 32, then losing to Wolves - following a Champions League group-stage exit.

European pedigree: The best performance by Olympiakos in Europe was reaching the quarter-finals of this competition in 1998-99, where they were knocked out by Juventus.

Form: Olympiakos are third in Group C after beating Marseille 1-0 at home then losing 2-0 at Porto, and second in the Greek top flight with 13 points from five games.

Manchester City

