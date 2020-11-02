Man City vs Olympiakos preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Olympiakos in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is hoping to prove his fitness for Tuesday's Champions League Group C clash with Olympiacos at the Etihad Stadium.
The Brazil international has been out since suffering a thigh injury in September but is now back in training and could return against the Greeks or in Sunday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool - live on Sky Sports.
City have played without a specialist centre forward in recent games, with winger Ferran Torres filling in in the position against Marseille last week and Sheffield United on Saturday.
Defender Nathan Ake is available again after injury but record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfielder Fernandinho and left-back Benjamin Mendy remain on the sidelines.
Trending
- 'A desperate position' - Nev's damning Man Utd verdict
- Ref Watch: Were Kane, Salah pen calls correct?
- Jose: I'll check Bale reaction in Madrid; What did papers say?
- Brundle: Mercedes mastery & Hamilton's comments
- Can Leeds sustain high-octane style?
- Man Utd-Arsenal player ratings: Partey impresses, Pogba poor
- Keane: These players will get Ole sacked
- Whyte vs Chisora III? 'Amazing option'
- Rangers suspend Jones, Edmundson over covid breach
- Hits & misses: Why Arteta's ethos will bring results
On a timeframe for Aguero's return, Guardiola said: "He's getting better but I don't know. We don't want him to have a setback but he's getting better.
"I don't know about Liverpool but I think, for sure, after the international break he will be ready."
Olympiakos are set to be without Ousseynou Ba and Kostas Fortounis.
- Champions League news | Fixtures | Tables
- Live football on Sky Sports - Man City vs Liverpool on Super Sunday
Olympiakos at a glance
The coach: Former Portugal international Pedro Martins took charge of a club outside his homeland for the first time when he was appointed as Olympiakos coach in 2018. Under him the Greek outfit won a domestic double last season and got to the last 16 of the Europa League - eliminating Arsenal in the last 32, then losing to Wolves - following a Champions League group-stage exit.
European pedigree: The best performance by Olympiakos in Europe was reaching the quarter-finals of this competition in 1998-99, where they were knocked out by Juventus.
Form: Olympiakos are third in Group C after beating Marseille 1-0 at home then losing 2-0 at Porto, and second in the Greek top flight with 13 points from five games.
How to follow
Follow Man City vs Olympiakos with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- This is the first ever European meeting between Manchester City and Olympiakos.
- Manchester City's only previous games against Greek opponents was in the Last 32 of the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League, when they won 3-0 on aggregate against Aris.
- Olympiakos have lost 14 of their 16 away major UEFA European matches in England, though they have won two of their last four visits, both against Arsenal in September 2015 and February 2020.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won his two previous UEFA Champions League matches against Olympiakos, winning 3-0 away and 4-0 at home as Bayern Munich manager in the 2015/16 group stages.
- Only Barcelona (39) and FC Porto (33) have conceded more away UEFA Champions League goals in England than Olympiakos (29), whose ratio of 2.9 goals conceded per visit (10 in total) is the highest of the 10 teams to have played 10+ away games in England.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (W10 D3), winning five of the six games at the Etihad Stadium in this run (D1).
- Manchester City winger Ferran Torres is looking to become the third-youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to score in four consecutive appearances (20y 248d), behind only Kylian Mbappé (18y 120d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).
- Mathieu Valbuena has been directly involved in 50% of Olympiakos' shots in the UEFA Champions League this season (11/22), having created seven chances and taken four shots himself.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Kylian Mbappé (15) has made more assists than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (12) in the UEFA Champions League.
- Olympiakos goalkeeper José Sá has only kept two clean sheets 13 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, while both of those came in home games for the Greek side at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.