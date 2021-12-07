Man Utd vs Young Boys preview: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Young Boys in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are set to start for Manchester United against Young Boys on Wednesday. Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw trained on the eve of the Champions League group game.

Having kicked off the Ralf Rangnick era with Sunday's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, the Red Devils will return to Old Trafford on Wednesday already assured of finishing top of Group F.

United's injury issues appear to be alleviating ahead of Young Boys' visit, with defender Varane and striker Cavani pictured training with the group on Tuesday morning.

Shaw, who has been absent following recent blows to the head, was also training, as was Jesse Lingard having missed Sunday's game with an ankle complaint.

Rangnick: We need to keep positive momentum

Rangnick intends to make changes against Young Boys but will select a side with the ability to avenge September's 2-1 loss in Switzerland.

"It definitely makes sense that we will rest a few players due to the crowded fixture list over the next few weeks and months," the United interim manager said.

"We need to make sure that we have as many recovered players as possible, also for the Premier League. On the other end, of course, we need to keep the positive momentum and our ethos is to win games.

"Even we may be playing with a few new players or fresh players, it's still important that we win the game.

"And, by the way, the first game in this group we lost at Young Boys and so we still need to make up for that and it's clear, no matter which kind of players we will start tomorrow, we definitely want to win the game."

Man Utd's 2-0 win at Villarreal on Matchday 5, coupled with a 3-3 draw between Atalanta and Young Boys, means the Red Devils have won the group with a game to spare.

As a result it is now all to play for in the race to finish second, with Atalanta and Villarreal set for a showdown in their final group game in Bergamo with the Spanish side going into it with a one-point advantage.

How to follow

Opta stats

This will be the fourth meeting between Manchester United and Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League - the Red Devils won the first two in the 2018-19 group stage, before losing 1-2 away from home earlier in this season's competition.

Swiss teams have only won two of their last 27 away games against English teams in European competition (D8 L17), with both of those victories being achieved by Basel - 2-1 v Chelsea in September 2013 and Manchester City in March 2018. Young Boys are winless in their four attempts among these fixtures, drawing once and losing three of them.

Since losing to Young Boys on MD1 of this season's UEFA Champions League, Manchester United have gone unbeaten in their last four games in the competition (W3 D1) - they last went five without defeat in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-14 group stage under David Moyes (6), winning four and drawing two.

Young Boys have lost their last six away games in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, between 1986 and 2021, with their last away win coming back in August 1960 against Limerick. The Swiss side have failed to score in five of their last six away from home across the competitions (one goal in total), while they've conceded 15 goals in return.

Manchester United have won three games with goals scored in the final 15 minutes of play in the UEFA Champions League this season (v Villarreal x2 and v Atalanta); the most of any team. This season's reverse fixture between the Red Devils and Young Boys was also won with a goal scored in the final 15 minutes of the game, with Jordan Siebatcheu netting a 95th minute winner for the Swiss side.

