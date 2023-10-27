Manchester United vs Man City: The eyes of the world will be on this game

Manchester United host arch-rivals and champions Manchester City at Old Trafford in what is the 191st Manchester derby on Super Sunday, a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League, and United manager Erik ten Hag says it's a fixture the whole world will be watching

Ten Hag has revealed Casemiro is in a 'race against the clock' to make this weekend's Manchester derby, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The eyes of the footballing world will be on Old Trafford this Sunday afternoon as treble winners Manchester City look to end the Red Devils' unconvincing three-game winning streak in all competitions.

United have stumbled to those victories against Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen, with a vastly improved performance required if they are to lay a glove on Pep Guardiola's men.

The midfield battle looks key and Ten Hag says his side may be missing Casemiro for a third straight game, with an ankle injury sustained on Brazil duty putting his place in jeopardy.

"Aaron [Wan-Bissaka is back] in training today [Friday] and Case is a race against the clock," Ten Hag said. "No, not 100 per cent."

Casemiro had trained ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Copenhagen - a group match he was unable to play in due to suspension.

The Red Devils were made to sweat in a narrow 1-0 victory against the Danish champions, with Andre Onana producing a stoppage-time penalty save that saw the under-fire goalkeeper mobbed by team-mates.

And Sunday's game is one that could define United's mood at a key stage of the season.

"Definitely you see we are back where we wanted to be in that this is a hard team to beat," Ten Hag said. "They find a way to win, so we are going in the right direction.

"I think it's a match above many other derbies. It's so huge because it's Manchester, internal.

"But I think it's also about world football and all the eyes will be on this game global wide.

"They're six points ahead, we're six points back, so we have to catch up. We know we have to progress the team, so we have to make developments."

'They don't represent us' - Guardiola on banned City fans

Guardiola distanced City from the two banned supporters who chanted offensively following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, insisting the pair 'don't represent us'.

Footage emerged on social media of two people, both minors, chanting about Charlton during City's match against Brighton last weekend, soon after the United great's death was announced publicly.

City have acted swiftly, denouncing the chanting as "vile", ahead of Sunday's derby, where United will hold a minute's applause before kick-off in memory of Charlton.

Guardiola is hopeful the travelling fans will conduct themselves respectfully, as he condemned the behaviour of the two fans who have been suspended from attending City matches home and away.

"They don't represent us," Guardiola said. "Alcohol makes bad things in people. (City ambassador) Mike Summerbee went to Old Trafford to sign the book (of condolence for Charlton), he represents us.

"We have huge respect for Manchester United, especially for the icon of Sir Bobby Charlton. We will be part of the condolences, to Man United and English football."

Paul Merson says Manchester United are a better team when Harry Maguire plays ahead of Sunday's derby against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 3.30pm).

Maguire's resurgence at Manchester United continued on Tuesday when the England defender proved to be Erik ten Hag's Champions League matchwinner as his headed goal secured a vital 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

It followed his last-gasp match-winning assist against Brentford and then a player-of-the-match performance at Sheffield United last weekend as Maguire continues to restore his reputation with United after his career at Old Trafford appeared to be over in the summer.

He now looks set for an important role as United attempt to stop Erling Haaland and co when Manchester City visit Old Trafford on Super Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson praised Maguire's record at the club and insists the 30-year-old - and United - have nothing to lose when they take on Pep Guardiola's side.

This feels like a case of not if Manchester City win, but by how many.

As my colleague Adam Bate referenced in his weekly debrief column: "United continue to look like a side searching for something that is missing. The style of play is unclear. The uncertainty in their game is alarming at times."

With such a lack of balance in their midfield added to limited unity or cohesion in the heart of their back line, someone is going to give them a good walloping before long. You can't keep performing this badly and avoid the repercussions, especially when one of the greatest teams in Premier League history rock up at your door. The problem for those looking to jump on a City hammering is that they rarely go for the thrashing - it's more death by possession.

So, instead of taking the 9/2 with Sky Bet on City winning by three or more goals, I would rather back a goalscorer at a bigger price. Rodri, who must enter conversations as being the best player on the planet such is his influence on this team, looks a delicious price at 7/1 to score.

His attacking output has spiked in the last 12 months, culminating in that winning goal in the Champions League final. A threat from set pieces and from distance, Rodri has three goals already this campaign in his 12 appearances. He might just be one of many City players to feast at Old Trafford.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-5

The first Manchester derby of the Premier League campaign is upon us with Pep Guardiola's defending champions heading to Old Trafford as they bid to secure early-season bragging rights against their neighbours.

It will be an emotional afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, with both teams set to commemorate England's World Cup winner ahead of kick-off.

The clocks go backwards in the UK on Sunday morning - but make sure you're not caught out by the earlier-than-usual kick-off time of 3.30pm for the second dose of Super Sunday.

David Jones will be joined by Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher while Gary Neville will be alongside Peter Drury on the gantry at the ground.

A statement released by Manchester United last month explained: "The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities."

That means our first televised Premier League offering - West Ham vs Everton - will also kick off at the earlier time of 1pm, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League at midday.