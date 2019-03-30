Marseille 2-2 Angers: Mario Balotelli scores twice but hosts held

Mario Balotelli scored twice but Marseille had to settle for a point

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli scored a brace but Angers came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Balotelli fired into the net in the fourth minute and was originally called for offside before a VAR review reversed the decision.

The Italian doubled his side's lead 12 minutes later when he found himself in space at the edge of the box and took a touch before putting the ball in the corner.

Angers pulled one back before half-time with Thomas Mangani converting from the spot in the 36th minute.

In the 75th minute, the referee awarded Angers a second penalty, with Mangani stepping up for the second time and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to score the equaliser.

Minutes later, Marseille defender Bouna Sarr was given a second yellow card for a high boot but neither side could find the winner.