Middlesbrough vs Barnsley preview: Championship clash live on

Middlesbrough face Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Middlesbrough are without at least four key players for the visit of Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship. Club captain George Friend - sidelined since the start of the month with thigh and hip problems - has suffered a setback that could sideline him until February.

Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ryan Shotton (knee) and Marcus Browne (hamstring) will also miss the game. Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is a doubt due to a thigh strain.

Aapo Halme is the only absentee for the visitors, after failing to recover from a head injury sustained in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Blackburn. Halme was replaced at half-time after picking up the knock late on in the first half, suffering visible damage to his nose in the process.

The midfielder could be replaced by Kenny Dougall or Cameron McGeehan in Gerhard Struber's starting XI. Barnsley remain without a win in any competition since their victory over Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Recent form

Middlesbrough's bleak form continued on Sunday as, despite a scintillating attacking display in the first half of a 2-2 draw with Hull. They also drew 2-2 with QPR on November 9, but, uncharacteristically, haven't won a league game since the 1-0 win over Reading on September 14.

The outlook doesn't look much brighter for Barnsley, in spite of an encouraging display in Gerhard Struber's first game in charge against Blackburn. They lost 3-2 at Ewood Park and now sit five points adrift of safety, having not won since the opening day.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Middlesbrough have won their last two home league matches against Barnsley, last winning three consecutively in February 1984 (four in a row).

Barnsley are winless in four matches against Middlesbrough across all competitions (W0 D1 L3), since winning 3-2 in October 2013.

Middlesbrough (10 games) and Barnsley (16) are the two teams on the longest winless runs in the Championship.

Each of the last five teams to win only one of their opening 17 Championship games of a season have been relegated, with Ipswich Town in 2009-10 the last team to avoid relegation with just one win from 17 games.

Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in five of Middlesbrough's last six Championship goals (three goals, two assists), providing an assist last time out.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow has scored in more different Championship games without being on the winning side in any of them than any other player this season (6 - D4 L2).

Prutton's prediction

I'll say Boro will win but that's toss of a coin-type stuff. They were very good against Hull until Marvin Johnson got sent off, which killed them. They had their backs to the wall for the rest of the game, unfortunately, but for 40 minutes they were very, very good. Hopefully that will transform into getting something on Tuesday.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)