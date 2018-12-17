Middlesbrough vs Burton Albion preview: Tony Pulis set to make changes

Lewis Wing's goal against Crystal Palace booked Boro's place in the last eight

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is likely to make changes for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Burton as he attempts to fight on two fronts.

Pulis has shuffled his pack in earlier rounds, and could do so once again for the visit of the Brewers to the Riverside Stadium, with Dael Fry, Lewis Wing, Ashley Fletcher and Martin Braithwaite among those who could benefit.

Burton manager Nigel Clough is keeping his fingers crossed as he prepares his League One team for a chance to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Scott Fraser both limped out of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood with thigh and groin injuries respectively, but Clough is hoping both could yet make the trip to Teesside.

Team news

Middlesbrough midfielder Muhamed Besic is available after missing Saturday's 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at QPR through suspension.

Middlesbrough midfielder Mo Besic says beating Burton to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals would provide a boost for their Championship form as well.

Pulis has no fresh selection problems, with striker Rudy Gestede his only absentee because of a hamstring injury.

Burton defenders Kyle McFadzean (hip) and Damien McCrory (hamstring) remain doubts, and there are fears that midfielder David Templeton could face a further spell on the sidelines.

Templeton suffered a recurrence of a shoulder problem which kept him out earlier this season and is awaiting an assessment of the damage.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Middlesbrough.

Opta stats

Middlesbrough won their only previous League Cup meeting with Burton, coming from behind to win 2-1 in extra-time in August 2015 thanks to a Cristhian Stuani brace.

Burton's only previous away game against Middlesbrough ended in a 0-2 defeat, in a Championship match in August 2017.

Middlesbrough are looking to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2003/04, when they went on to win the trophy under Steve McClaren.

This is the furthest Burton Albion have got in the League Cup - they're looking to become the first team from the third tier or lower to reach the semi-finals of the competition since Sheffield United in 2014/15.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion.