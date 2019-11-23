Middlesbrough vs Hull: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough face Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate could be without several players for the visit of Hull to the Riverside. But Woodgate has had some good news on the injury front following the international break.

He was relieved to see goalkeeper Darren Randolph return from Republic of Ireland duty without any fitness issues and is hopeful George Friend will be fit to face the Tigers. Aynsley Pears could soon be welcomed back to the squad. Rudy Gestede, Ryan Shotton and Marcus Browne remain on the injured list and George Saville is suspended.

Hull manager Grant McCann will be without several players for the trip. Stephen Kingsley returned to training this week following a calf problem and McCann will definitely be without Norbert Balogh and Jon Toral.

Balogh is two weeks away from a return and fellow striker Josh Magennis will be available for the following fixture against Preston after a four-match ban. Shamrock Rovers defender Lee Grace has not been offered a deal by the club after spending time on trial with the Tigers this month as McCann is happy with his available centre-backs.

Recent form

Middlesbrough are without a win since mid-September, have won just two games all season and head into Sunday's game in the Championship relegation zone.

Hull lost last time out to West Brom to bring an end to a run of three wins in a row in the second tier.

What the managers said...

Hull boss Grant McCann: "It's obviously a very important period. Leading up to Boxing Day, I think we've got eight games. We've got eight games left of the second twelve game phase and we've started it very well.

"We've won nine points out of twelve, which is promotion form, and we want to try and build on that. If we can do that, we'll put ourselves in a really good position."

Talking point: Boro's troubling form

It's rare to see Middlesbrough struggling in the Championship in the way they are this season. They've finished in the play-offs in three of their last four seasons in the division and would have been expected to so again this term, particularly with the fresh attacking approach Jonathan Woodgate brought when he replaced Tony Pulis.

But they Boro haven't been good enough. Their two wins have been narrow 1-0 victories over Wigan and Reading and they have taken just four points from eight games on the road. What's more, just 13 goals have been scored in 16 games so far. More than a third of the season is behind them, but how much more will Woodgate oversee?

Opta stats

Middlesbrough have won 19 of their last 21 home league games against Hull City (D1 L1), including each of their last six in a row.

Hull have lost five of their last seven league matches against Middlesbrough (W1 D1).

Middlesbrough are winless in their last nine Championship matches (D4 L5), last having a longer run without a win outside of the top-flight between January-March 1985 (10).

Hull haven't won three consecutive away league games since April 2013 under Steve Bruce.

Hull City duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki have combined to create 23 chances for one another in the Championship this season - eight more than any other duo.

Since the start of last season, Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored 20 Championship goals - 14 more than any other Boro player.

Prutton's prediction

It really couldn't have gone much worse for Jonathan Woodgate so far. They have picked up just two wins all season and find themselves in the relegation zone heading into Sunday's game.

Hull on their day can give anyone a game in this league, and with Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki they could carve through Boro at the Riverside.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)