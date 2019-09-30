Middlesbrough vs Preston preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Jonathan Woodgate is without defensive pair Hayden Coulson and George Friend for the visit of Preston

Middlesbrough face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday. Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football Red Button at 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Team news

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is still without defensive pair Hayden Coulson and George Friend ahead of Tuesday's encounter with Preston. Friend continues to struggle with a thigh injury, whereas Coulson requires several weeks to recover from an operation on a ruptured tendon.

Forward Rudy Gestede has returned to training after injuring his hamstring while representing Benin over the international break, but is unlikely to be fit enough to face the Lilywhites. Woodgate is expecting "a massive reaction" from his squad as they attempt to bounce back from a heavy 4-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Fifth-placed Preston have no new additions to the injury list, leaving manager Alex Neil with an almost-full complement of players. Defender Tom Clarke is back in training after recovering from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season against Millwall.

Fellow centre-back Patrick Bauer scored his debut goal during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bristol City and is expected to keep his place. Only Louis Moult is out due to a long-term ACL issue.

Daniel Johnson has scored five goals for Preston this term

Recent form

Under Woodgate, Middlesbrough are languishing in an unfamiliar position in the Championship table - just four points off the bottom three. His change in approach has not yet clicked into place, with the 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday hiding coming after a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff and a 1-0 win over Reading.

Preston are enjoying quite the purple patch, in contrast. They sit two points off top spot, although they could have been even further up the standings had they struck a winner in a 3-3 draw with Bristol City. In September they also beat Birmingham and Brentford without conceding a goal and are without a league defeat since August 17.

What the managers said...

Woodgate: "The reaction is the biggest thing. It's going to be huge. I'm pleased we have a game so quickly and hopefully we'll get the reaction from the players. They owe themselves, their families, and the supporters. We need to play well to get supporters through the gates.

"You've got to put Saturday to the back of your mind. I let my players know what I thought, now we have to move on. You have to move on quick in this league. I've told them constantly what it means to play for this club, they know what it's like. If you run, graft, win your tackles and headers, football can be really simple. If you get those things right, you win the game."

Woodgate took over from Tony Pulis at Middlesbrough in the summer

Neil: "The way we have approached this one is to concentrate on what we are going to do. As a manager I am not sure what Jonathan is thinking, but I have been there before myself when you come off the back of a home defeat and you wonder whether to give the same players another go to reconcile what they have served up in the last one or do you change it because of what has happened or change it because of the opposition you are going to play.

"It is a really tough one and what it is does for us is to make it difficult to know how they are going to play and who is going to play, so we have focused on what we are going to do and once I have their team, that will give me a rough idea of how they are going to play."

Talking point - Lucky break needed for Woodgate

Middlesbrough born-and-bred, Woodgate took over at his boyhood club this summer, replacing Tony Pulis who had been at the club for less than 18 months. His predecessor had accrued his fair share of disgruntled fans with his direct style of play so, naturally, his first port of call was to remedy that.

In came a fresh, vibrant, attacking approach but out went the defensive solidity, as a result. It has been a struggle since, with Boro firmly in the bottom half of the Championship table and there have been two wins from nine so far, but they have been laboured victories over Wigan and Reading. It all came to a head with Saturday's thumping at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, but the upcoming fixtures against Preston and Birmingham could prove pivotal.

Latest highlights

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday

2:12 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Bristol City

Opta stats

Middlesbrough have not lost consecutive home league matches against Preston since September 1928.

Preston are looking to win back-to-back league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since April 1972.

Middlesbrough's 1-4 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday saw them concede more goals than they had in their previous seven league games combined at the Riverside Stadium (3).

Preston are looking to keep a clean sheet in consecutive away league games for the first time since December 2017.

Preston have scored a league-high five penalties in the Championship this season, at least three more than any other side.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1)