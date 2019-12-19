Middlesbrough vs Stoke preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough face Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Middlesbrough will be without Marcus Browne and Paddy McNair. The pair received straight red cards in the 3-1 loss at Swansea last weekend and will serve three-match bans, starting with the visit of the Potters.

Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate was able to welcome top goalscorer Britt Assombalonga back to training on Thursday after a recent ankle injury and he may make the bench. Goalkeeper Darren Randolph, Ryan Shotton, Anfernee Dijksteel and George Friend remain sidelined for the encounter at the Riverside, though, between two sides battling relegation.

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is not expected to feature at Middlesbrough, but could return for the Boxing Day clash at home to Sheffield Wednesday. He suffered a groin injury in the early stages of his comeback match - following a broken leg in the summer - and had to be withdrawn after 16 minutes of the 3-0 victory over Luton on December 10.

The problem was only minor for Shawcross and he should return soon, but boss Michael O'Neill has not been feeling well himself this week. Stoke's manager had to cancel his scheduled press conference on Thursday after suffering with illness.

Recent form

Middlesbrough's recent climb away from the bottom three was halted by a disappointing defeat at Swansea last weekend. Before then they had lost just one in six.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last two games, and have kept clean sheets in both. Drawing 0-0 with Reading last time out, having beaten Luton 3-0 in their previous game before that. They are yet to go three games unbeaten all season.

Talking point: O'Neill building from the back?

Having kept just two clean sheets in their first 20 games of the season, it is telling Stoke have kept two in a row against Luton and Reading. Defensive errors blighted Nathan Jones' final months in charge at the bet365 Stadium, and it seems as though that was immediately an area where O'Neill has been trying to rectify.

Middlesbrough have scored fewer goals than any side in the Championship this season, netting just 19 heading into the weekend. Stoke may fancy a third shut-out in a row.

Latest highlights

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough

1:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Reading

Opta stats

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last three home league matches against Stoke (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat back in August 1997.

Stoke failed to score in both league meetings with Middlesbrough last season, doing so under two different managers - Gary Rowett in November 2018 (0-0) and Nathan Jones in April 2019 (0-1).

Middlesbrough have won each of their last two home league games and will be looking to win three in a row for the first time since April.

Stoke City have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), failing to score in three of those defeats.

Stoke's Joe Allen has scored three goals in seven league appearances under Michael O'Neill, this after failing to score in 13 games this season under Nathan Jones/Rory Delap.

Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored in just one of his last 10 league games, netting twice at QPR in November. Despite his recent form, Assombalonga has scored twice as many league goals as any other Middlesbrough player this season (6).

Prutton's prediction

Middlesbrough looked okay at the weekend until they were completely undone by those red cards at Swansea. Once again ill-discipline cost Jonathan Woodgate and his side.

Stoke are still in the relegation zone heading into Friday's game, but a win would see them move out of it and above Boro. That being said, I reckon this one will be a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)