27' Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

27' Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24' Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper tries a through ball, but Matt Smith is caught offside.

20' Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

19' Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.

17' Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marvin Johnson following a set piece situation.

16' Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

16' Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).

13' Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross following a corner.

13' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by George Friend.

12' Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough).

7' Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

7' Djed Spence (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marvin Johnson.

3' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

3' Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3' Foul by Djed Spence (Middlesbrough).

First Half begins.