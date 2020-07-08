Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Millwall vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.

The Den.

Millwall 0

    Middlesbrough 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      offside icon

      Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper tries a through ball, but Matt Smith is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marvin Johnson following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

      free_kick_won icon

      Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by George Friend.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

      free_kick_won icon

      Djed Spence (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marvin Johnson.

      corner icon

      Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

      free_kick_won icon

      Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Djed Spence (Middlesbrough).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.