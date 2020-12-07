Championship: Millwall face QPR; 7.45pms build-up LIVE!

MILLWALL PLAYERS STILL PLAN TO TAKE KNEE BEFORE QPR CLASHMost of Millwall's players are still planning to take a knee before kick-off in tonight's game against QPR, despite the loud boos from some home fans at the Den on Saturday. Millwall have decided that their players will link arms with QPR players, and hold aloft a banner that says "inequality" with the "in" crossed out, as a show of solidarity against racism and other social injustices.That was a decision made after discussion between club officials and the team. But, Sky Sports News has been told these plans are not expected to replace the symbolic act of taking the knee, which will again be left down to each player's individual choice.A senior source at Millwall has told Sky Sports News that some of Millwall's staff members and players were left in tears by the actions of a group of supporters who booed before the game against Derby, as well as by the widespread condemnation that followed.