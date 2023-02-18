Match ends, Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2.

90'+7' Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2.

90'+5' George Honeyman (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90'+4' James McAtee (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+4' Foul by George Honeyman (Millwall).

90'+4' Substitution, Millwall. George Evans replaces Zian Flemming.

90'+2' Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

90'+1' Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

90'+1' Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

89' Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces Andreas Voglsammer.

89' Substitution, Millwall. Duncan Watmore replaces Tom Bradshaw.

88' Goal! Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer.

87' Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

87' George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

86' Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

86' Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

85' James McAtee (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

85' Foul by Ryan Leonard (Millwall).

84' Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

83' John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

83' Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

82' Goal! Millwall 2, Sheffield United 2. James McAtee (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle following a corner.

81' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Long.

78' Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

77' Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

77' George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

77' Substitution, Sheffield United. James McAtee replaces Chris Basham.

76' Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

76' Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

76' Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74' Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

74' Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

72' Substitution, Millwall. George Honeyman replaces Oliver Burke.

72' Substitution, Millwall. Ryan Leonard replaces Jamie Shackleton.

70' Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Robinson.

70' Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

69' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Saville.

68' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.

66' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Basham.

65' Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

64' Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

64' Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Daniel Jebbison.

63' Goal! Millwall 2, Sheffield United 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer with a cross.

61' Foul by Ben Osborn (Sheffield United).

61' Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Jake Cooper (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

59' Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

59' Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Attempt saved. Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.

58' Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Burke with a cross.

57' Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Robinson with a cross.

55' Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces Tommy Doyle.

50' Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a through ball.

48' Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

47' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Oliver Burke.

Second Half begins Millwall 1, Sheffield United 1.

45'+3' First Half ends, Millwall 1, Sheffield United 1.

45'+3' Attempt missed. Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

45'+2' Sander Berge (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45'+2' Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

45'+1' Zian Flemming (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45'+1' Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

45'+1' Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45' Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).

44' Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).

43' Foul by Charlie Cresswell (Millwall).

43' Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by John Egan.

39' Goal! Millwall 1, Sheffield United 1. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

38' Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

38' Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).

36' Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

35' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Max Lowe.

34' Attempt blocked. Oliver Burke (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

32' Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan McNamara with a cross.

30' Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

25' Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

25' Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.

18' Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.

17' Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United).

16' Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan McNamara with a cross.

15' Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

15' Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

14' Attempt saved. Oliver Burke (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming.

13' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13' Delay in match because of an injury George Saville (Millwall).

10' Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

6' Goal! Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke following a fast break.

6' Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

4' Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming with a through ball.

4' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1' Delay in match because of an injury Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United).

1' Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

1' Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.