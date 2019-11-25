Millwall vs Wigan preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Jayson Molumby missed Millwall's 1-0 win at Swansea on Saturday with a hip flexor problem.

Millwall face Wigan in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Jayson Molumby could return to the Millwall squad for their home game against Wigan. The Republic of Ireland U21s captain missed the 1-0 win at Swansea on Saturday with a hip flexor problem.

He was set to resume full training on Monday and should he come through that session Molumby will be back in contention for the match on Tuesday night. Fellow midfielder Ryan Leonard is expected to return to training this week after a six-week absence with a knee injury.

Wigan have been dealt an injury blow with the news Danny Fox will be out until the turn of the year. The central defender missed the defeat at Stoke at the weekend with a groin strain and after that match Latics boss Paul Cook revealed Fox had undergone surgery and will be out for around seven weeks.

Cedric Kipre was suspended for the trip to the bet365 Stadium but he is available again after serving a one-match ban. Wigan are without a victory in five Sky Bet Championship fixtures, losing four of them, and have yet to win on the road this season.

Recent form

Under Gary Rowett, Millwall's fortunes have significantly improved and they are now 10th in the table after a 2-1 win over Charlton and a 1-0 win over Swansea at the weekend. They lost just once in their last five outings; a 2-1 reverse at Reading on November 2.

Wigan's dreadful away form continued on Saturday, as they dropped a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke. They have also taken just a point from their last five games and that's all that separates them from the relegation zone at present.

Latest highlights

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Swansea and Millwall

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Stoke and Wigan

Opta stats

Millwall have lost just one of their 13 home league matches against Wigan (W9 D3 L1).

Wigan are looking to win consecutive league games against Millwall for the first time since March 2005.

Since Gary Rowett's first game in charge on October 26, only West Brom and Leeds (10) have picked up more Championship points than Millwall (9).

Only Luton Town (0) have picked up fewer points in their last five Championship games than Wigan (1), who have drawn one and lost four of their last five.

Millwall's Jed Wallace has scored five goals in his last seven Championship games. He now has seven league goals for the season, his best league tally since netting 14 for Portsmouth in League Two in 2014-15.

Cheyenne Dunkley is Wigan's top scorer in the Championship this season with five goals - no other player has scored more than once for the Latics.