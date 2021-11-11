Moldova vs Scotland: World Cup qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Moldova vs Scotland on Friday; kick-off 5pm.
Team news
Scott McTominay will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier in Moldova through illness.
The Manchester United player could still face Denmark on Monday, although Scotland will hope they have secured the three points they need to be guaranteed a play-off place after the game in Chisinau on Friday.
McTominay's absence means manager Steve Clarke will have to make at least five changes from the team that beat the Faroe Islands thanks to a late goal from Lyndon Dykes, his fourth in as many internationals.
Forwards Dykes and Ryan Christie are suspended, while centre-back Grant Hanley and Ryan Fraser withdrew from the squad.
Clarke called up John Souttar on Sunday and the Hearts defender now has a real chance of starting, while Stoke forward Jacob Brown could win his first cap in Moldova.
With Kieran Tierney confirmed as 100 per cent fit following an ankle problem, Clarke's other options in a likely back three are Jack Hendry, Souttar and Liam Cooper.
Che Adams is almost certain to start up front with Kevin Nisbet also vying for a place, and the likes of John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong and David Turnbull could be utilised in an advanced midfield role.
How to follow
Watch Moldova vs Scotland on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4.30pm on Friday; kick-off 5pm; follow our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; free match highlights will published shortly after full-time.
Opta stats
- Scotland have won two of their three internationals against Moldova (D1), winning 1-0 earlier this World Cup qualifying campaign with a goal from Lyndon Dykes.
- In the only previous meeting between Moldova and Scotland hosted by the Moldovans, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in Chișinău in October 2004, with Steven Thompson cancelling out a Sergiu Dadu goal.
- Victory for Scotland would ensure them a play-off spot - they have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998.
- Moldova are winless in their last 18 World Cup qualifiers (D3 L15), losing their last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 23-3. Their last win was in October 2013 away at Montenegro, a 5-2 win.
- Scotland have won their last four matches, all in World Cup qualifiers - the Scots last won five games in a row between May and October 2007 under Alex McLeish, winning six consecutively.
- Moldova have won one of their last 38 qualifying matches for major tournaments (D5 L32), a 1-0 home win over Andorra in June 2019, in what was a Euro qualifier.
- Scotland have won nine of their last 14 World Cup qualifiers (D4 L1), with their previous nine World Cup qualifying wins coming over a period of 27 matches (W9 D6 L12).
- No player has scored more goals in World Cup 2022 qualification for Scotland than John McGinn (4 - level with Lyndon Dykes), although all four of his goals so far have come in home matches.