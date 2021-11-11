Moldova vs Scotland: World Cup qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Moldova vs Scotland on Friday; kick-off 5pm.

Team news

Scott McTominay will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier in Moldova through illness.

The Manchester United player could still face Denmark on Monday, although Scotland will hope they have secured the three points they need to be guaranteed a play-off place after the game in Chisinau on Friday.

Image: Scott McTominay has been ruled out of Scotland's trip to Moldova

McTominay's absence means manager Steve Clarke will have to make at least five changes from the team that beat the Faroe Islands thanks to a late goal from Lyndon Dykes, his fourth in as many internationals.

Forwards Dykes and Ryan Christie are suspended, while centre-back Grant Hanley and Ryan Fraser withdrew from the squad.

Clarke called up John Souttar on Sunday and the Hearts defender now has a real chance of starting, while Stoke forward Jacob Brown could win his first cap in Moldova.

With Kieran Tierney confirmed as 100 per cent fit following an ankle problem, Clarke's other options in a likely back three are Jack Hendry, Souttar and Liam Cooper.

Che Adams is almost certain to start up front with Kevin Nisbet also vying for a place, and the likes of John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong and David Turnbull could be utilised in an advanced midfield role.

How to follow

Watch Moldova vs Scotland on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4.30pm on Friday; kick-off 5pm; follow our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; free match highlights will published shortly after full-time.

