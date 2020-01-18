Nottingham Forest vs Luton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Nottingham Forest have no reported new injuries ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton on Sunday. Right-back Tendayi Darikwa remains their only major absentee with the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on the eve of the season.

Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson, who appeared as a late substitute against Reading last weekend, continues to ease himself back into action after a lengthy lay-off with an ankle injury. Michael Hefele, who is yet to play this season, is also available again after injury.

Luton will check on the fitness of midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie ahead of the trip to the City Ground. The pair are both working towards returns after knocks and could even feature against Forest.

Defender Dan Potts could start after playing 45 minutes on his return from a groin problem last weekend. Striker Danny Hylton and defender Brendan Galloway (both knee) remain on the sidelines.

Recent form

As they attempt to cement a play-off position, Forest have put a shaky period behind them and are unbeaten in four league games. They drew 1-1 away at Reading last time out, but haven't suffered defeat since losing to Huddersfield four days before Christmas.

Three successive league defeats have left Luton rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points from safety. They were beaten by Birmingham, Millwall and Bristol City across that period, scoring just once.

What the managers said...

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi: "We need to focus on our performance. It is a trap game; it will not be an easy game, for sure, so we have to be careful. They have some good players, they will have a reaction so it will be a tough game.

"It is not easy to play a team that is fighting to stay in the league, so we need to play our football and produce a big performance. We are in a good moment, at home and away. The players are working well, there is a nice atmosphere so we just want to take care to put the right pressure and focus on our job in the next game."

Luton's Graeme Jones: "It's been a period where at Luton Town, without bringing anybody in, we needed everybody fit. We're getting close to it and I am not in the position now where I think we can afford to risk it for one game.

"Keep faith, football turns around overnight. I can assure you that the staff and the players are giving everything they've got, and when you give everything you've got, you'll get rewarded. Hopefully it will come on Sunday."

Talking point: Greener pastures on the horizon for the Hatters

Luton Town's Championship relegation fight is of immediate concern to supporters, but the club's long-term prospects offer some solace as they moved closer to ending a 60-year wait for a new stadium this month.

Nottingham Forest's City Ground will be the focus on Sunday for Luton as the sides clash, live on Sky Sports Football, but the High Court was central to fans' thoughts on January 6, when it was confirmed work could begin on a much-needed new home. It has been a long and tiring road for the Hatters.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest haven't hosted Luton in a league game since April 2008, winning 1-0 in League One.

Luton haven't won an away league game against Nottingham Forest since March 1983 in the top-flight; they are winless in 11 at the City Ground since (D5 L6).

Only Leeds (34) and Fulham (30) have taken more Championship points against teams currently in the bottom-half of the league than Nottingham Forest this season (28).

Luton Town have won just five points in 15 Championship games this season against teams currently in the top-half of the league (W1 D2 L12), fewer than any other side.

Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored 30 Championship goals - twice as many as any other Forest player.

Luton Town have given more Championship minutes to English players than any other club this season (20,555).

Prutton's prediction

Nottingham Forest are back in decent nick, but will be gutted they couldn't hold on to victory against Reading last week after scoring themselves so late. Those could be a huge two points come the end of the season.

Luton are struggling. Most clubs in their position would have rolled the dice by now, but they have faith that Graeme Jones is still the right man for them. I don't see them getting anything on Sunday, though.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)