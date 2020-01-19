Nottingham Forest 3-1 Luton: Sabri Lamouchi's side consolidate play-off place

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town

Nottingham Forest's push for promotion from the Championship continued to gain momentum after a 3-1 victory over Luton on Sunday.

Bottom side Luton started brightly at the City ground and they were rewarded for their efforts when Harry Cornick gave them the lead in the 23rd minute.

However, Forest roared back through goals either side of half-time from Joe Lolley (36, 57) before a late Lewis Grabban penalty made all three points safe and extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games.

Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring Forest's third goal of the game against Luton

Victory sees Forest consolidate their position in the play-off places as Sabri Lamouchi's side rise to fifth in the table, five points back from the automatic promotion places. Meanwhile, Luton's troubles continue as they stay bottom, four points adrift of safety after a run of eight games without a win.

How Forest eased past Luton...

The hosts made a lethargic start and were given a warning after three minutes when James Bree's free-kick from the left narrowly evaded Matty Pearson and Dan Potts before drifting just wide of the far post.

Eight minutes later Bree was at it again - this time his set-piece picked out Potts who, after panic in the Forest penalty box, fired narrowly over from six yards.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson is tackled by Kazenga LuaLua of Luton Town

Michael Dawson did head wide from a Lolley corner, but the visitors were in the ascendancy and deservedly went in front after 23 minutes. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu played in Potts down the left and he cut the ball back from the byline to Cornick, who steered a low finish past Brice Samba.

Going behind sparked Forest into life and they almost levelled on the half-hour as Lolley's corner was headed towards his own net by Pearson, only for Simon Sluga to produce a fine reflex save.

Forest did eventually level in the 36th minute when Yuri Ribeiro sprayed a cross-field ball out to the right flank and Lolley jinked inside before his low shot squeezed under Sluga, who should have done better.

Joe Lolley celebrates with Matty Cash after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Luton

After the break, Lolley gave Forest the lead in the 57th minute when Ben Watson picked him out on the right touchline and, after an excellent first touch, the 27-year-old cut inside and gave Sluga no chance with a powerful strike into the top corner.

Unlike Forest, Luton did not respond well to going behind. Joe Worrall should have made the game safe after 68 minutes when Silva's free-kick found him unmarked but the defender failed to hit the target from six yards.

James Collins should have rescued a point for Luton 10 minutes from time after being sent clean through but his low effort was turned behind by Samba.

Forest were then awarded a penalty late on when Silva's free-kick struck Sonny Bradley's hand in the wall and Grabban made no mistake from 12 yards to score his 15th goal of the season.

Man of the match - Joe Lolley

⭐️ Man of the Match, @NFFC’s Joe Lolley

57 touches, 7 in opposition box

2 chances created

4 dribbles completed

7 shots, 2 on target

2 goals, the 2nd multiple goal game of his 195 app career pic.twitter.com/u3FCo3Xj8K — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 19, 2020

What's next?

Nottingham Forest are back in Championship action on Tuesday, January 28 when they travel to Brentford.

Luton are also play on January 28 when they host Derby.