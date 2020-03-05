Nottingham Forest vs Millwall preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Nottingham Forest will again be without Samba Sow. Midfielder Sow has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee problem and is set to miss a fourth successive match.

Tiago Silva continues to recover from surgery for appendicitis, so is not expected to be available again until towards the end of March. Forward Nuno Da Costa missed the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday night because of an adductor injury, while defender Tendayi Darikwa (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will make a late call on Ryan Leonard and Shaun Williams. Midfielders Leonard and Williams missed some training this week as illness hit the Lions squad.

Forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw have also been under the weather, but are expected to be involved. Midfielder Ben Thompson is aiming to step up his rehabilitation from an ankle problem, while goalkeeper Frank Fielding (arm) also continues his recovery.

Recent form

Nottingham Forest's hopes of automatic promotion have dwindled slightly after just one win in their last five. Only a late equaliser from Lewis Grabban earned them a point at Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Millwall have slipped away from the play-off picture somewhat, too, having won just once in their last eight. Their last two games have seen them draw at Birmingham and then Bristol City.

What the managers said...

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi: "We have just 10 games left, and of those 10, six are here at the City Ground. It is not necessary to ask for more support, because more support from our fans is just impossible.

"On Monday, on a weekday at Middlesbrough, there was a lot of people. And for the next six home games, our fans will feel and know (what we can do)."

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "Forest are a really good side - Sabri Lamouchi has done a tremendous job to get them up there and challenging. They have got a really nice balance. They have got lots and lots of forward options and we know all about the likes of [Joe] Lolley and [Lewis] Grabban, and the quality they bring to the table.

"But they have also got a really strong defensive structure. When I've watched them they are a really good counter-attacking side and that's something we have to be aware of.

Talking point: The manager making Nottingham Forest dream again

Sabri Lamouchi discusses Nottingham Forest's promotion dream, his managerial vision and his own short-term ambitions ahead of their clash with Millwall.

Have a read here

Latest highlights

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Bristol City

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest are winless in four league games against Millwall (D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in August 2017.

Millwall have lost just one of their last nine league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W4 D4).

This is Nottingham Forest's first home league game on a Friday since facing Millwall on the opening day of the 2017-18 season, winning 1-0.

Millwall haven't scored a league goal in open play in their last 728 minutes of Championship football, since an 82nd-minute Jón Dadi Bödvarsson goal against Reading in January.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals than any other player (53).

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hasn't won an away match against Nottingham Forest since December 2014 with Birmingham, failing in six games in all competitions since then (D4 L2).

Prutton's prediction

I was a little disappointed with Nottingham Forest on Monday night. They didn't really perform for large swathes at Middlesbrough and it took a little piece of brilliance from Lewis Grabban to even nick a point.

Millwall are down to just one win in five, but are still within touching distance of the play-offs as teams are slipping up everywhere. A win would massively boost their chances, but I have to back Forest here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)