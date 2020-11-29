Nottingham Forest 0-1 Swansea: Connor Roberts sends Swans fourth in the Championship

Connor Roberts scored the only goal of the game as Swansea moved up to fourth in the Championship with a 1-0 win at struggling Nottingham Forest on Sunday lunch time.

Roberts rose highest to somehow outjump Sammy Ameobi at the far post and head home his side's winner two minutes before half-time.

As a result, Steve Cooper's team have jumped up to fourth place in the Championship table, while Forest stay in trouble in 21st after a third straight loss.

How Swansea moved up to fourth

The Swans arrived at the City Ground looking to move into the play-off places and that is exactly what the visitors did thanks to a convincing display, despite the slender final scoreline.

It was a bitty, disjointed contest with few moments of genuine quality and one in which Chris Hughton's team really needed to strike first, which they very nearly did.

However, after a lovely move involving Ameobi and Miguel Guerrero, Anthony Knockaert could not provide the finish, instead shooting straight at Freddie Woodman having done all the hard work.

Thereafter, the hosts barely looked like troubling Woodman and it was the Swans who took control, opening the scoring just before the break in unlikely circumstances.

The returning Andre Ayew kept the play alive by helping on a cross from the left, which Forest defender Scott McKenna could only head up, rather than away, allowing Roberts to somehow rise higher than Ameobi at the far post to power home a header.

The Wales international - who registered his first away goal since March 2019 in the process - took a whack for his troubles, but it was his bravery that ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

Forest huffed and puffed after the break, without threatening though, with the Swans seeing out the game with comfort to maintain their recent good form, while for Hughton it is back to the drawing board after this latest loss.

Man of the Match - Andre Ayew

Swansea boss Steve Cooper brought Ayew back into the side to lead the visitors' attack at the City Ground, and it proved to be the right call.

The experienced Ghana international was a handful for the Forest defence all afternoon and it was his flick on that ultimately led to the winning goal just before the break.

And you feel the forward, 30, will have a key role to play if the Swans are to keep up their good start to the campaign and push for promotion this season.

