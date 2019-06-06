Netherlands vs England preview: Gareth Southgate's men aiming for place in Nations League final

Will England claim their place in the UEFA Nations League final? A resurgent Netherlands side stand in their way.

Gareth Southgate's team overcame Spain and Croatia during qualifying and they are now looking to claim another big scalp in Guimaraes on Thursday. They are playing for a place in the final against hosts Portugal, who beat Switzerland 3-1 in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

"It would be massive for all of us in an England shirt to be able to start winning trophies and to continue to win big matches," Southgate said in his pre-match press conference.

"That's the habit we want to create, that's the expectation we want to create and we've got players who are so hungry to do that."

However, Southgate knows it won't be easy...

Champions League final hangover?

The biggest issue for Southgate is that seven members of his squad were involved in Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid, where Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with the Champions League trophy

Spurs quartet Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier may still be feeling the psychological effects of the defeat - as well as the physical tiredness - while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were all pictured enjoying Liverpool's celebrations.

Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "It's very difficult for both sets of players but probably especially tough for Alli, Kane, Rose and Dier, who have to pick themselves up and go again. But that's what you have to deal with as a modern player. These players play at that intensity, probably now more than ever.

They're here and it's a big opportunity for England to lift a trophy for the first time in years. This is what you want as a player Jamie Redknapp

"Fortunately, they're here playing in a big tournament, it's exciting. The Nations League has given a big-game feeling towards this match, when normally it would be an end of season friendly which every player would have pulled out of!

"But they're here and it's a big opportunity for England to lift a trophy for the first time in years. This is what you want as a player: to be playing in big games and winning tournaments."

The Kane question

Kane could be key to England's hopes of doing just that - but he presents a major selection dilemma. He made his first start since early April in the Champions League final having recovered from an ankle injury, and while he was unable to inspire Mauricio Pochettino's side in attack - and looked far from sharp - he did get through the 90 minutes.

Will Southgate throw him straight in against the Netherlands? His only other out-and-out striking options are Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson, although with Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard also available, England should have plenty of firepower whether Kane plays or not.

Jamie Redknapp's view: "If he is training well and looks sharp, you start him. As a manager you have an eye for it and know yourself if he's ready.

"But he's got to be right. If not we have Sterling, Rashford and Sancho. Although he's one of our best players, we have others who have pace which could cause this Dutch side problems.

"The other thing to factor in is that Southgate will be thinking about holding players back for the final, should England get there. Some of the other players are perhaps mentally more ready for this occasion than the Champions League finalists."

Elsewhere, Southgate can pick Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker ahead of Rose and Alexander-Arnold in the full-back positions, and the uncertainty surrounding Henderson, Dier and Alli could mean another start for West Ham's Declan Rice in central midfield.

The Champions League final could have ramifications for Netherlands as well as England, with Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum among Liverpool's starters in Madrid. They are key players for Ronald Koeman, who, like Southgate, has big decisions to make in terms of his team selection.

England on form

Southgate admitted an all-English final would leave his Nations League plans in a "mess" back in March, but England do at least come into the game in good form. They put 10 goals past Czech Republic and Montenegro in their last two fixtures, and their current five-game winning run is their longest since 2015.

It includes those outstanding Nations League qualifying victories over Croatia - when they recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 at Wembley - and Spain - when they pulled off an even more impressive result in Seville, winning 3-2 thanks to a scintillating first-half showing.

A sixth consecutive win would allow them to build on their recent progress and give them the opportunity to claim the silverware they missed out on during last summer's World Cup in Russia.

Neville: English football on the up

Gary Neville believes English football is on the up as the country prepares for a second semi-final in 12 months.

Former England defender Neville told Sky Sports News: "This tournament [Nations League] is important. My worry was that for this team, who are so good and have so much promise, that [the World Cup semi-final] was as good as it would get. This gives them that competitive feel.

"A lot of those players have had a big run-in. [Man] City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal who all played in major finals and championship run-ins. That can only be good for English football. I think English football generally is on the up. I think English young players are getting more respect around the world particularly after last summer and what this group achieved."

Young stars lead Dutch resurgence

Netherlands were beaten 1-0 by England in Koeman's first game in charge of the national team last March, but they are a different beast this time around - in large part thanks to the exciting generation of young players who have emerged this season.

Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt and Donny van de Beek were instrumental in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals, while winger Steven Bergwijn - a transfer target for Tottenham - had an outstanding season for PSV Eindhoven. All four players have impressed for the national side, too.

The Oranje failed to even qualify for the last two major tournaments, but their UEFA Nations League progress underlines their improvement under Koeman. Read our feature to find out how optimism returned to one of the world's great footballing nations.

VVD and De Ligt: Best in the world?

England will come up against one of the best centre-back pairings in world football in Porto.

Virgil van Dijk - PFA Player of the Year and Champions League winner with Liverpool - will be at the heart of the Dutch backline, alongside 19-year-old Ajax captain and rising star Matthijs de Ligt.

Here, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher assesses the strengths of the two defenders - and how England may look to find a way past them…

Matthijs De Ligt (L) celebrates with Virgil Van Dijk

Who will win?

Jamie Redknapp's prediction: "I think it's going to be tight. I could see a draw then extra-time and penalties. There's so many good players on show and both teams are on very similar paths. The Netherlands had a barren spell but have come in to form with good young players and we have got some exciting young players coming through, too. It should be an interesting contest - but hopefully England will just edge it!"

