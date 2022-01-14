Newcastle vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

The £25m signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be available despite emerging from the Cambridge game with a toe problem, while full-backs Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Paul Dummett (calf) are approaching full fitness. However, defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) and midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out and there are still Covid-19 cases within the camp.

Watford could welcome back a number of players for the trip north. Emmanuel Dennis (ankle) plus longer-term absentees Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Ben Foster (groin) and Christian Kabasele (calf) have all returned to training and could be involved.

New arrivals Samir, Hassane Kamara and Edo Kayembe are all available but Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remain out.

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United fought back to claim a draw against Newcastle in the Premier League

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Watford in the Premier League

Just look at Watford's next three fixtures: Newcastle (a), Burnley (a) and Norwich (h), all within a seven-day period, starting with this trip to St James' Park where, strangely, the mood remains high in the stands despite just one win in 19 Premier League games this season and a cup exit at the hands of Cambridge. The home fans will also be buoyed by the signal of intent from the owners to add quality to the ranks. In a game where the margins will be tight and anxiety levels high, a vocal and supportive home crowd like St James' Park is a big advantage when forming an opinion on the game.

Without any confidence on my part, I'll side with Newcastle on that basis but all three match outcomes are easily argued in a very tight affair to call.

Claudio Ranieri's team currently sit outside the relegation zone on 13 points but that could be a different story at the end of this gigantic week. They have lost their last seven matches across all competitions and remain without a clean sheet this season. Since November 20, these two teams have averaged between them a whopping 2.33 goals conceded per 90 minutes, so if you fancy one of the match result outcomes, sticking the both teams to score into your bet looks a smart play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to win and both teams to score (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

A look at some of the key statistics ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League

Newcastle have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Watford (D4 L5), a 1-0 home victory in November 2018.

Watford have won two of their last four away league games against Newcastle (D1 L1), as many as they had in their first 14 such visits to St. James' Park (W2 D3 L9).

Newcastle have lost their first home league match in the last three years, losing to Man Utd in 2019 and Leicester in both 2020 and 2021. The Magpies last won their first home match in 2017 in the Championship, a 4-0 win over Rotherham United, while they last did so as a Premier League side in 2012 (3-0 vs Man Utd).

Newcastle have won just one of their 19 Premier League games so far this season (D8 L10). Just one of the last 13 teams to have one win or fewer at the halfway stage of an English top-flight campaign has survived relegation, with West Bromwich Albion doing so in 2004-05.

Watford are without a clean sheet in any of their last 28 Premier League games, since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020. The Hornets' last clean sheet away from home in the competition was in January 2020, in a 3-0 victory against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

This will be Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's 18th league meeting with Watford in his managerial career, which will be more than he's faced any other side. 59% of his 17 games against the Hornets so far have been drawn (W3 D10 L4).

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has won seven of his 11 matches against Newcastle United in all competitions (D2 L2), keeping a clean sheet in his last three. The last Newcastle player to score against a team managed by Ranieri was Alan Shearer in a 2-1 win for the Magpies over Chelsea in April 2004.

