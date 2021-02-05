Newcastle vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is facing a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Federico Fernandez (muscle) are out, while Paul Dummett (muscle) and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) are doubts and expectant father Ciaran Clark could also miss out.

Loan signing Joe Willock is available for the first time since completing his temporary move from Arsenal, while fellow midfielder Matt Ritchie returns to the squad following the collapse of his proposed return to Bournemouth. Christian Atsu has been added to the 25-man league squad as a result of DeAndre Yedlin's departure for Galatasaray.

3:34 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Southampton in the Premier League

Southampton's injury crisis appears to be abating slightly, and Ralph Hasenhuttl could have Oriol Romeu and Yannik Vestergaard available for the trip to Newcastle.

Takumi Minamino could be in line to make his debut after joining the Saints on loan from Liverpool towards the end of the January transfer window, with Shane Long and Yan Valery departing the club on loan.

Romeu trained on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough, while Vestergaard has a slightly better chance of recovering in time. Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended after his early red card against Manchester United but Jan Bednarek's dismissal was overturned on appeal.

How to follow

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

2:05 A look ahead to matchweek 23 in the Premier League and some of the key stats surrounding this rounds set of fixtures.

Newcastle United have lost just one of their last 15 home Premier League matches against Southampton (W11 D3), winning each of their last three in a row.

Southampton are looking to record only their third Premier League double over Newcastle, previously doing so in 1993/94 and 2014/15.

Newcastle have only won more home Premier League games against Aston Villa and Everton (14 each) than they have against Southampton (13).

Southampton's 9-0 defeat against Manchester United was only the third instance of a team losing by 9+ goals in a Premier League match and the Saints have ended on the losing side of two of them - also Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich (1995) and Southampton 0-9 Leicester (2019).

Newcastle United have lost six Premier League matches in 2021, at least two more than any other club.

1:18 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his side's 9-0 defeat to Manchester United 'hurts even more' than when they lost by the same scoreline to Leicester last season.

Southampton haven't lost five consecutive league matches since September 1998 under Dave Jones, while this current four-game losing run is the longest in Ralph Hasenhüttl's league managerial career.

Since Southampton returned to the Premier League in 2012/13, the only manager to lose more top-flight games against the Saints than Newcastle boss Steve Bruce (5) is Alan Pardew (6), despite Bruce not facing Southampton in any league season between 2015/16 and 2018/19.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 15 Premier League goals in his first 20 appearances for the Magpies (10 goals, 5 assists), the most in a Newcastle player's first 20 games in the top-flight since Demba Ba in February 2012 (16 goals, 1 assist).

Only Arsenal (12) have had more Premier League red cards since Ralph Hasenhüttl's first game in charge of Southampton in December 2018 than the Saints (8).

Jonjo Shelvey's strike in the 2nd minute against Crystal Palace was Newcastle's third goal in the opening two minutes of a Premier League game this season - the last side with more in a season were Chelsea in 2014/15 (4).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joins Peter Smith for an in-depth look at Sunday's big clash between Liverpool and Man City.

Carragher gives his verdict on whether Liverpool can recover in the title race after their defeat to Brighton - and what they will have to do to beat Man City in their must-win match at Anfield.

We also hear the latest from both clubs, with Sky Sports News reporters Vinny O'Connor and Ben Ransom sharing the team news and discussing the selection issues ahead of the game.

And Sky Sports stats star Matt Cheetham has the numbers behind the five key areas of the game, so listen in and impress your mates with his stats and facts! He also makes his Pitch for what will happen in the match - and reveals whether the data backs up the predictions made by some of Sky Sports' Twitter followers!

Subscribe to the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify | Castbox | Spreaker