Newport 1-0 Cheltenham: Chris Hussey's own-goal boosts County's play-off hopes

Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey scored an own goal to hand Newport a valuable 1-0 victory and boost their Sky Bet League Two play-off chances.

The Robins defender headed the ball into the back of his own net in the 54th minute to help Mike Flynn's men cut the gap on the top seven to five points.

Cheltenham forward Billy Waters went closest in a first-half bereft of clear chances when he forged his way into the penalty area and shot just wide after 20 minutes.

The game sprung into life nine minutes into the second half when Jamille Matt flicked Regan Poole's long free-kick into the path of Padraig Amond, who lifted the ball over Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Robins defender Hussey raced back to clear the ball off the line, but a moment of madness saw him head the ball straight into the back of his own net.

Will Boyle was sent off with 15 minutes remaining for a professional foul as Matt went clear through on goal and that saw an end of Cheltenham's fightback.