Manchester United transfer rumours

The latest on who United have been linked with this summer. Warning! It's already a very long list...

The latest players Man Utd have been linked with...

Issa Diop - Manchester United are interested in signing Issa Diop and willing to pay £45m plus a player for the West Ham defender (Sky Sports News, June 16); But West Ham will resist any offers for Manchester United target Diop this summer. (The People, June 16).

Youri Tielemans - The Leicester midfielder says he is flattered by links with Tottenham and Manchester United; But the club have made further enquiries into signing Tielemans. (Mail, June 16).

Harry Maguire - United are growing increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Leicester defender Harry Maguire in light of Manchester City's reluctance to pay over £80m for the England international. (Daily Mail, June 15); United have not been put off by Leicester's sky high asking price of £90m for Maguire (London Evening Standard, June 13); Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Maguire or Toby Alderweireld if United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt.(Express, June 9); Ed Woodward is ready to match Leicester's £80m valuation to bring Maguire to Manchester United. (The Sun, June 16)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United are holding further talks with Crystal Palace this weekend aimed at agreeing a fee for Wan-Bissaka (The Sun, June 16); Wan-Bissaka favours a move to United but is not forcing through an exit from Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports News, June 14); Manchester United are preparing to make a second improved bid for Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka after having their initial £40m bid rejected. (Sky Sports News, June 14).

Max Aarons - Man Utd are interested in Norwich City's Aarons as a potential alternative signing if a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unsuccessful.

Technical director - Rio Ferdinand admits he is interested in becoming Manchester United's first technical director but says the role has not yet been defined by the club; Ed Woodward will continue to call the shots on the transfer policy at Manchester United, with the club not expected to appoint a sporting or technical director this summer. (Daily Mail, June 12).

Toby Alderweireld - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Express, June 9).

Matthijs de Ligt - But United are now believed to have withdrawn their interest.

Kevin Strootman - United are one of several clubs who have been offered the player on loan.

Joao Felix - Manchester United have been joined by rivals Manchester City in the £105m race for Benfica wonderkid (The Sun, May 30); City and United are in fact locked in £120m battle for the youngster (Express, June 4).

Giovani Lo Celso - United have emerged as favourites ahead of Tottenham to sign Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso, who is valued at £67m by the La Liga club. (Independent, June 15).

Sean Longstaff - Manchester United are confident they can reach a £25m agreement with Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Daily Mirror, June 15). But although United are thought to be interested, no approach has been made.

Gareth Bale - Sky Sports News understands Bale is no longer one of Manchester United's transfer targets this summer as 'both his age and the salary he commands means he does not fit the transfer profile the club are pursuing.'

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14).

Antoine Griezmann - Manchester United have been blindsided in their bid to sign Griezmann as he is expected to join Barcelona for £110m. (Mirror, June 16); United have made a last-ditch £95m bid to convince the French striker to join the club instead of making a move, as expected, to Barcelona (The Sun, June 13).

Daniel James - The Wales winger has completed his transfer to United from Swansea on a five-year contract.

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer and is interested in a move to Manchester United (ESPN, June 11).

Rodri - Manchester United are willing to match Manchester City and pay £62m Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri (Daily Star, June 11).

Donny van de Beek - Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11).

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, June 8); Manchester United are reportedly very close to completing the £60m signing of Fernandes (Daily Star, June 11).

Gianluigi Donnarumma - To fall in line with FFP, AC Milan may have to cash in on Gigi Donnarumma this summer with a fee in the region of £60m being quoted (Calciomercato, June 8); Manchester United have reportedly launched a move for AC Milan goalkeeper. (Daily Star, June 2).

Ryan Sessegnon - United made contact with Fulham about the 19-year-old in May; Sessegnon has now told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8)

James Maddison - Manchester United are said to have made signing the Leicester forward 'their new priority' and 'moved into pole position' to sign the 22-year-old. Maddison is expected to cost £60m if he leaves Leicester this summer (The Independent, June 4).

Mo Salah - Red to Red Devil? United are reportedly set for a £180m battle with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Salah's signature (Daily Mail, June 4).

Mauro Icardi - United have reportedly been offered Icardi by Inter Milan, but have decided against making a move (Sky in Italy).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified £84m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as his prime transfer target this summer (Daily Mail, June 9).

Richarlison - The Everton forward has admitted that interest from United is flattering, but insists he is happy at Goodison (The Sun, June 4)

Mike Maignan - Man Utd have made contact with the Lille goalkeeper ahead of a potential move (Daily Record, June 3)

Thomas Meunier - United have held more talks over a potential £22m transfer for the PSG defender as they grow frustrated with Crystal Palace's valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Mail, June 2). But Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2).

Adrien Rabiot - France international Rabiot has held talks with Serie A champions Juventus ahead of the expiry of his contract at PSG on July 1. (Sky Sports, June 14); United are high up on the potential destinations for free agent midfielder Rabiot, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

James Rodriguez - Real Madrid will offer James Rodriguez to Manchester United as they look to try and bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu (The Star, June 9).

Andre Onana- Manchester United have identified Ajax goalkeeper Onana as a possible successor for David de Gea. (The Sun, June 12).

Ivan Rakitic - Manchester United have contacted Barcelona to discuss a deal for Croatian midfielder Rakitic. (Sport, June 12).

Denzel Dumfries - Manchester United want the PSV Eindhoven defender as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steps up his bid for a new right-back. (The Sun, June 16).

The latest on those who could leave Old Trafford this summer...

Paul Pogba - Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will switch his attention to securing a summer move to Real Madrid for Paul Pogba once his client Matthijs de Ligt's future is sorted. (Marca, June 15); Real Madrid manager is steadfast in his desire to bring Pogba to the Bernabeu. The French midfielder has no intention of remaining at United beyond this summer, and is keen on a switch to Real or return to former club Juventus (L'Equipe, June 14); The Real Madrid target is prepared to go on strike to force through a switch to the 13-time European champions. (ABC, June 16).

Pogba has suggested he is open to a potential transfer away from Manchester United. He told reporters in Tokyo: "For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Scott McTominay - Manchester United are trying to tie down McTominay to a new contract to stop him joining Crystal Palace. (The Sun, June 16)

David de Gea - United will table an improved contract offer to De Gea in a bid to keep the Spain international at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2020. (ESPN, June 15); United are ready to hand 'keeper David de Gea £20m if he leaves for PSG now (The Sun, June 9); De Gea is prepared for a fresh contract offer from Manchester United as talks over a new deal continue. (Telegraph, June 12).

Fred - Roma's new manager Paulo Fonseca is weighing up a summer bid for United midfielder Fred, who move to Old Trafford for £53m less than 12 months ago. (Metro, June 15).

Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly closing in on a move to Inter Milan (Daily Mirror, June 14); The striker has been told he can leave during showdown talks (The Sun, May 30); United have placed an £80m valuation on the striker (The Times, May 31); Lukaku's hopes of moving to Inter Milan hinge on Manchester United handing him a huge pay-off (Mirror, June 2); Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested (Mirror, June 4); Lukaku hinted at his exit after Belgium's 3-0 win over Scotland (The Telegraph, June 13).

Meanwhile, Lukaku has called for Manchester United to decide his future. Lukaku's representative, Federico Pastorello, told Sky Sports News in April his club future would be decided at the end of the 2018-19 season, with reports linking him to Inter Milan. Asked if he will still be a Manchester United player next season, Lukaku said: "It's up to the club. The club have to come out with statements. I'm not here to entertain any rumours. I just play my football and we'll take it from there."

Andreas Pereira - The midfielder is in line for a new four-year deal at Manchester United (The Sun, June 8).

Juan Mata - Manchester United have offered the a new contract but Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have been released by the club.

Matteo Darmian - Valencia are reported to have held talks with United about buying the full-back (The Sun and Daily Mail, June 7).

Marcus Rashford - With 12 months to go on his contract, Rashford is no closer to signing a new deal than earlier in the summer (The Sun, June 13); The forward is holding out for a staggering £300,000 a week to sign a new deal at Manchester United. (Mirror, June 16); Manchester United may be forced to pay Rashford £350,000 a week to fend off Real Madrid and Barcelona. (The Sun, June 16)

Alexis Sanchez - Juventus and Inter Milan are believed to be interested.

Marcos Rojo - The Argentinian defender says he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia - The right-back is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer after the club opted not to trigger a contract extension.

Dean Henderson - Manchester United's goalkeeper is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion.