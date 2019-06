Liverpool transfer rumours

The latest on the players Liverpool have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

Alex McCarthy - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for the Southampton goalkeeper this summer. (The Star, June 16).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Liverpool (Mirror, June 15).

Nicolas Pepe - Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue to the Lille midfielder. The 24-year-old, also a target for FC Bayern and Inter, has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp (Le10Sport).

Nabil Fekir - Contray to reports in France, Liverpool have no plans to resurrect a deal for the Lyon playmaker (Independent, June 14); Fekir nearly joined Liverpool last summer, but the deal broke down. The player has been told by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that he will now be allowed to leave.

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool are no longer interested in the £50m Sporting Lisbon playmaker (The Sun, June 15).

Max Kruse - Liverpool have opened talks with the Werder Bremen striker, who is out of contract this summer. (Sunday Express, June 2); but Liverpool won't sign Kruse because Jurgen Klopp is impressed with Divock Origi's form and doesn't want to block the progress of Rhian Brewster at Anfield (Daily Express, June 11).

Neil Etheridge - With back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet potentially leaving this summer, could Liverpool snap up Cardiff's No 1?.WalesOnline say the Reds have made an initial enquiry over Etheridge's availability this summer, but have not yet launched a formal approach.

Adrien Rabiot - The out-of-contract PSG midfielder has held talks with Italian champions Juventus (June 14).

David Tavares - Liverpool coaches were wowed by young Benfica B midfielder David Tavares when the Reds came face-to-face with him in a Marbella friendly before the Champions League final (Daily Mirror, June 11)

Memphis Depay - Although Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will not be making a bid.

Matthijs de Ligt - Sky Sports News understands the 19-year-old will join Barcelona this summer, irrespective of interest from English clubs.

Donny van de Beek - The Ajax midfielder would reportedly cost the Reds £49m. (Le Parisien, June 4).

Ryan Fraser - Liverpool are monitoring the situation with a year left on his current Bournemouth deal. (The Sun, May 20).

Timo Werner - Regularly linked with Liverpool and set to be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract, according to new RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Bild, May 30).

Samuel Chukwueze - Liverpool want more reinforcements in forward positions and are considering the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail, May 21).

Joao Pedro - Set to join Watford in January 2020, but Liverpool have made enquiries. (Daily Mail, May 26).

Moussa Dembele - Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi's end-of-season form (The Star, June 9).

The latest on those who could leave Anfield this summer...

Mohamed Salah - Salah has rejected a £150m Liverpool exit this summer after hearing of interest from Real Madrid and Juventus - but will review the situation next summer. (Mirror, June 16); Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set for a £180m battle over the Liverpool striker this summer. (Daily Mail, June 4). Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to sell the Egypt striker if Nicolas Pepe comes to Anfield. (Le10 Sport, June 15);

CONFIRMED: Daniel Sturridge - The striker will leave Liverpool when his contract expires.

CONFIRMED: Alberto Moreno - Along with Sturridge, Moreno will also be released this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool are close to agreeing a new 12-month contract extension with the midfielder.

Dejan Lovren - AC Milan are interested in signing the Liverpool centre back, according to Sky in Italy. However, the Reds would only consider letting the defender leave if they receive an offer of at least £25m for the Croat. (The Times, June 13). Lovren's agent has now flown to meet with the Serie A side (Star, June 15).

Sadio Mane - But the player insists he is happy at Liverpool despite being linked to Real Madrid.

Harry Wilson - Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are keen on the winger, Sky Sports News understands, after he spent last season on loan at Derby; Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson - by letting the Welshman leave for £21m (Mirror, June 9)

Marko Grujic - Another loan could be on the cards with Torino and Werder Bremen said to be interested. (Liverpool Echo, May 29 and 30)

Divock Origi - The striker has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and the Reds are confident he will commit long term . (Express, June 4)

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Swiss has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move away from Liverpool by declaring his desire to remain with the European champions.

Rafael Camacho - The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract and the Express and Star say Wolves are hoping to secure a deal, which could be worth around £10m.

Ovie Ejaria - Reading have become favourites to get the nod from Liverpool to have Ejaria on loan again next season. (The Sun, June 16).