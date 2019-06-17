Man City transfer rumours

The latest on the players Manchester City have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

The latest players Man City have been linked with...

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City are on the verge of a deal for right-back Cancelo from Juventus - who will target Tottenham's Kieran Trippier as his replacement. (Sunday Times, June 16); An agreement is in place that would see Juventus defender Joao Cancelo become City's first signing of the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport, June 15); City are in talks to sign the Juventus full-back (The Daily Mirror, June 7); The 24-year-old is expected to cost in excess of £50m. (The Record, May 23);

Kyle Walker - The England international is set to sign a new two-year contract with the Premier League champions. (Manchester Evening News, June 15).

Harry Maguire - Leicester's £90m valuation of Maguire has put a hold on the England defender's proposed transfer to Manchester City (Daily Mail, June 14); City have made the England defender their top target to replace Vincent Kompany this summer. (Manchester Evening News, June 7); while 'Manchester United have asked Leicester about Maguire but believe the England international wants to join Manchester City' (The Daily Mail, June 7); The Leicester defender is one of a number of central defenders being considered by City to replace Kompany, and Sky Sports News understands they will do battle with their Manchester rivals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - After Manchester United bid £40m for the Palace right-back, The Times claims that City are also interested in the 21-year-old defender (The Times, June 10).

James Maddison - The Daily Star have reported that City are interested in signing the Leicester playmaker, who is valued at £60m. They could face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham. (Daily Star, June 5)

Marcos Llorente - City have the Real Madrid player on a three-man shortlist as they look to solve their ongoing search for a holding midfielder.

Joao Felix - City are interested in signing Benfica's 19-year-old attacking midfielder, Sky Sports News understands. City and rivals Manchester United are reportedly locked in a £120m battle for the youngster (Express, June 4). Manchester City will offer Benfica forward Joao Felix a £5.5m-a-year contract. (Record, June 9); Manchester City are willing to buy Felix and loan him back to Benfica next season in a bid to help them win the race to sign the £105m-rated striker. (Mirror, June 16).

Houssem Aouar - The Lyon midfielder has admitted he would be interested in playing under City manager Guardiola.

Tanguy Ndombele - Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed Manchester United and City are interested in signing the midfielder, but says his preference would be to sell to Juventus. SSN also believe the player is on a three-man shortlist to replace Fernandinho this summer.

Antoine Griezmann - Spanish paper Sport report that City are ready to meet Griezmann's £108m release clause as the race for the French forward heats up. (Sport, May 17).

Ben Chilwell - Leicester's left-back has revealed that City boss Pep Guardiola complimented him after the club's 1-0 loss at the Etihad last season.

Matthijs de Ligt - Louis van Gaal has advised the Ajax defender to join either City or Barcelona if he leaves the Dutch club this summer.

Rodri - Bayern Munich are interested in the Manchester City transfer target Rodri (SportBild, June 8); At City, The Atletico Madrid midfielder is seen to be the ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho - and has a release clause of around £60m, with SSN believing the player is City's preferred transfer target this summer; Manchester City are hoping for a positive response from the Atletico midfielder after he asked for time to consider a £62m switch. (Mail, June 16).

Asier Riesgo - Pep Guardiola is lining-up a shock move for Spanish veteran goalkeeper Riesgo. (The Sun, June 16)

The latest on those who could leave the Etihad this summer...

Leroy Sane - The winger would be a "good fit" at Bayern Munich, according to his Germany team-mate Joshua Kimmich. "I would like to have Leroy at Bayern, that would send the right message," the right-back told Bild. "He's a player who would be a good fit at Bayern. I think he's a very good player. He has great potential, but was not allowed to play at City last season, which I cannot understand. But it is his decision and the task of those responsible to convince him. If I was in the club's position, I would certainly buy him."

Meanwhile, the Guardian have reported that City have turned down an offer of €80m (£70.7m) for Sane from Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich club president Uli Hoeness previously confirmed City's Sane is a player the German champions are interested in signing.

City, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for a barrage of offers for Sane after their latest contract negotiations with the player proved unproductive. (Mirror, June 2). However, a move to Bayern now seems improbable after Hoeness admitted the price the reported €80m (£71.11m) asking price was "crazy" (Kicker, June 4); Manchester City are confident of keeping Sane at the Etihad this summer. (Star, June 16).

Oleksandr Zinchenko - The defender is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with City as he prepares to become the latest player to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions (Daily Telegraph, June 13).

Aro Muric - Manchester City are willing to let goalkeeper Aro Muric go out on loan next season (Daily Mail, June 13).

Pep Guardiola - Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City that his future does not hinge on the club's FFP fate (Mirror, June 9); Guardiola is considering a sabbatical if Manchester City win the Champions League next season. (Mirror, June 12).

Danilo - Amid reports that City are in talks to sign Cancelo from Juventus, it's thought Danilo will be permitted to depart this summer if City sign a replacement.

Eliaquim Mangala - Porto have expressed an interest in signing Mangala this summer (Sky Sports News).

Noah Ohio - The young striker has turned down the chance of a new contract at City and could join one of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Patrick Roberts - Norwich have signed Manchester City winger Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

Fabian Delph - The Manchester Evening News report that West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen on a reunion with the versatile midfielder. (May 28)

Lukas Nmecha - The young City forward could be heading to the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old, who is a German U21 international, said: "Maybe I will be loaned again, maybe I will come to Germany. There are prospects, there are some clubs in the Bundesliga." (Kicker, June 4)

Ilkay Gundogan - City will not allow the German midfielder to leave the club this summer, even if it means losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time, Sky Sports News understands.