Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, expected line-ups

Leicester's Deadline Day signing, Dennis Praet, is unlikely to feature as he builds fitness while Filip Benkovic

continues to recover from an ankle problem. Brendan Rodgers may turn to Wes Morgan to partner Jonny Evans in defence following Harry Maguire's departure but Caglar Soyuncu has enjoyed plenty of pre-season minutes.

Nuno Espirito Santo should restore Ruben Neves to the Wolves starting line-up after his late cameo in the Europa League play-offs. Adama Traore missed the game against Pyunik after a passport problem but will be involved at the King Power.

Stat of the match: Wolves are one of just three teams Brendan Rodgers has faced but failed to beat in the Premier League (also Chelsea and Watford).

Ayoze Perez has already struck up a partnership with Jamie Vardy since joining Leicester

Possible line-ups:

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Choudhury, Tielemans; Maddison, Perez, Albrighton; Vardy

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Bennett; Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

Returning Andy Carroll is unlikely to be involved for two to three weeks, although Newcastle boss Steve Bruce could unleash record signing Joelinton and winger Allan Saint-Maximin against the Gunners. Matt Ritchie should be fit after a hamstring problem but DeAndre Yedlin (groin) and Florian Lejeune (knee) remain out.

1:03 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce does not want his team to become upset by a proposed fan boycott against Arsenal on Sunday, however, he recognises their right to not attend. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce does not want his team to become upset by a proposed fan boycott against Arsenal on Sunday, however, he recognises their right to not attend.

Arsenal have several injury and fitness concerns. New signing Kieran Tierney (groin) will not make his bow, while Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) and Mohamed Elneny (fitness) are all likely to miss out. Unai Emery will check on the fitness of new recruits Dani Ceballos, David Luiz and Nicolas Pepe, as well as striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has had a recent ankle injury. Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be involved because of "security incidents" which are being investigated by police.

1:09 Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he will assess the fitness of forwards Nicholas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Sunday, but reveals Pepe could make his debut for the club. Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he will assess the fitness of forwards Nicholas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Sunday, but reveals Pepe could make his debut for the club.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 competitive fixtures against Newcastle, losing only once in this run: 1-2 at St James' Park in April 2018.

Possible line-ups:

Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Willems, Shelvey, Longstaff, Hayden; Almiron, Joelinton

Arsenal (4-3-3): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal; Xhaka, Ceballos, Willock; Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Paul Pogba is fit to start after missing Man Utd's final pre-season friendly against AC Milan due to a back spasm. Eric Bailly faces a lengthy spell out with a knee injury, while Alexis Sanchez - a player Solskjaer expects to stay at the club this month - may not be utilised after returning late from the Copa America where he injured his hamstring.

Frank Lampard faces decisions over the fitness of several players as he prepares for his Premier League bow in the Chelsea dug-out. N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger will be monitored but Lampard has admitted the game could come too soon for Willian, who only won the Copa America with Brazil last month.

0:46 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insists there was no strike or fallout with David Luiz as the Brazilian centre-back missed training prior to his deadline day transfer to Arsenal. Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insists there was no strike or fallout with David Luiz as the Brazilian centre-back missed training prior to his deadline day transfer to Arsenal.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have won just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D6 L5) but are unbeaten in six home games against them in the competition (W2 D4 L0).

Possible line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; James, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham

