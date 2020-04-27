Project restart: What's the state of play across Europe?

When will the Premier League season finish?

With football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, what is the current situation around Europe's top leagues?

England - Premier League

The Premier League will hold further talks this week, as it targets a return behind closed doors in June.

EFL

The position of the EFL remains unchanged in that the priority is to resume the 2019-20 season as soon as it is possible, with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on guidance from the relevant authorities.

Non-League

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

Scotland - Premiership

The SPFL board is due to meet on Monday afternoon for the first time since April 10, when all 42 SPFL clubs voted on proposals to conclude the season below the top division.

Championship, League One & League Two

Dundee voted yes to the SPFL resolution on Wednesday, which resulted in the seasons in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two ending.

Italy - Serie A

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18 with Serie A potentially resuming in June.

Spain - La Liga

Health minister Salvador Illa says professional football in Spain is not likely to return before the summer.

France - Ligue 1

French football authorities are aiming to restart Ligue 1 on June 17 with the aim to finish the campaign by July 25.

Germany - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials have confirmed.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title. There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

Belgium - Pro League

The Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign.

Portugal - Primeira Liga

The Portuguese League has drawn up provisional plans to complete the current season by the end of July.

Champions League & Europa League

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played three months later than scheduled at the end of August.