Premier League preview template

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Aston Villa will have John McGinn available as they kick off the Premier League restart against Sheffield United.

The midfielder fractured his ankle in December but is in contention, although boss Dean Smith is wary of rushing him back given the hectic schedule in the next few weeks.

Striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton will not be available for the final nine games as they continue to recover from long-term knee injuries but Jed Steer is fit after an Achilles injury.

Sheffield United have everyone available for the trip to Villa Park. The Blades have had a full squad training over the last few weeks, with the three-month break allowing any niggles to pass.

Wilder is hoping to confirm the loan extension of Dean Henderson in the coming days, though the goalkeeper will be eligible to play at Villa Park anyway.

How to follow

Opta stats

Aston Villa have lost two of their last three league meetings against Sheffield United (D1), as many as in their previous 14 against the Blades (W7 D5 L2).

Following their 2-0 win at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture in December, Sheffield United are looking to secure their first league double over Aston Villa since the 1965-66 campaign.

Aston Villa have lost their last four Premier League matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine in the competition.

Only Liverpool (9) have conceded fewer away goals than Sheffield United in the Premier League this season (12), with the Blades the only side yet to concede more than twice in a game on the road this term.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has created seven chances directly following a take-on in the Premier League this season - only Adama Traore (13) has more. In fact, of players to have attempted at least 50 take-ons this season, Grealish has the highest percentage ending with a chance created (7 per cent - 7/104).

After a run of 16 games without a goal, Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four games in all competitions. He last scored in three consecutive games for the Blades in February 2019.

