Pundits on what every club needs

Gary Neville on Man Utd

On title prospects

"I don't think this Manchester United team at this moment can challenge for the title next season. It needs more additions and more of the right additions.

"To be fair to Ole, in the time he has been at the club, I think the players he has brought in have improved his team enormously.

"I think that he needs three or four more of those as a minimum before he can even think about getting up into third or second place."

On the front three

"They are fantastic, the front three. Wonderful to watch. They look like they are playing for each other now and not just with each other.

"You could argue that the combinations weren't really there pre-lockdown, but now I see that they are passing to each other and combining in the final third, looking like they enjoy setting up goals for each other.

"That comes out of respect, and the fact they are growing in their performance levels. They've got three really good midfield players behind them as well."

On the lack of depth

"My concern isn't really for the front three or the midfield three, it's the depth and the drop that you have beneath that talent.

"When I say that Manchester United need a centre-forward, that's not me saying they should sell Anthony Martial.

"They need a centre-forward because Manchester United should have two or three great centre-forwards. They should have two or three great wingers. Not just one in each position."

Ole must invest to improve this squad if he is to chase the top two. This squad has done a good job to get third but it is the maximum I think it can get if the top two keep improving.

The first eleven is ok but the squad needs four or five more.

It's a big day for Ole. It will give him some peace. It demonstrates the progression we have seen in the last few months. The team are better, they are younger and they can play a different way now than they could at the start of the season.

They were really basic in the sense they just played counter-attack. With Fernandes and Pogba, and Greenwood emerging, they look like they can play different ways and win different ways.

But when you play the same team, that first eleven, for a week or two, they start to get fatigued. That demonstrates they need more players in the squad. The last time Manchester United finished in the top three was under Jose Mourinho and they spent £170m that summer.

United need to invest money again but do it correctly this time.

The squad needs improving, the team needs improving.

First and foremost, they need to improve the first eleven.

Merson on Sancho and Kingsley Coman rumours

"I don't think they need any of those players. I've been so impressed with Mason Greenwood. He's been on a bit of trial since lockdown, we get great reviews of him in the reserves and youth team, and he's come in and produced. I see this lad going on to be something special. I don't think they need Jadon Sancho at £90million or £100million - they need another centre half, in fact they probably need two centre halves as cover for Harry Maguire. Maybe they need a centre forward but I don't think you win the league with Anthony Martial playing up front - even though he's been brilliant and scored goals. But where are you getting a centre forward from? Every club in the world wants one. If they have the money, I'd go £120m for Harry Kane. If they get him and centre half, they'd be massive players in the Premier League next season."

James Cooper on Man Utd

"There's no doubt their number one target is Jadon Sancho, and I think they've ticked a massive box in having Champions League football because that's attractive to someone like him, and I think it's perhaps a deal that can be done," said Cooper.

"But it's going to be really difficult, complex, difficult-to-structure deal, bearing in mind I don't think Manchester United will put a £100m cheque on the lap of Borussia Dortmund.

"I think they also want a bit of cover at centre back - the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are not what Ole is looking for in that position - and ideally as well perhaps an attacking midfielder that complements the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

"I think there's a feeling when the two of them maybe aren't on form or are injured or have played too many games and need to be rotated, the performance level slips.

"That's why someone like Jack Grealish comes into the reckoning. I'm not suggesting that's a deal that's done or is going to be done but I think that's the sort of player and cover they'll be looking for so when Fernandes or Pogba aren't playing the performance levels don't drop and they still win the games they'd expect to win with those two players in the side.

"It's an important summer still for Manchester United but the pressure is off in many ways. Solskjaer will wake up this morning thinking I've done a job no one thought I was going to do. Let's go and win a trophy [in the Europa League] and make it a perfect season."

Vinny O'Connor on Liverpool

They have to improve because if you look at the likes of Chelsea at the moment, Man City are going to improve, Man Utd have had a run that has taken them into Champions League contention once again.

So Liverpool know they have to be better next season and if they are not going to do so much in the transfer market, then the Liverpool squad know they will have to raise their levels once again.

It is where those improvements are going to come from…. Now Jurgen Klopp has said they are not necessarily going to do too much business in the transfer window, although there could be the odd addition.

But then there are the other improvements to the players they have already got. We saw with Naby Keita's performance, if you can get those kind of performances out of him consistently, that is an improvement Liverpool could make.

And Klopp talked to us after the game about Curtis Jones and he could not help let it slip that he is ready now, they are very excited about what he can produce for Liverpool Football Club.

Adam Lallana is leaving a space and Jones can more than fill that and become an influential member of that squad as there is a lot of excitement at what he can achieve in a red shirt. And he is taking on the No 17 shirt next season, which of course in the early years was Steven Gerrard's.

Rob Dorsett on Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has said throughout this season that they are a young team who are learning, but what the lockdown period has emphasised is the lack of resources at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has a very good starting XI, a very good 13, but when you look at the fact that Sonucu in central defence is suspended, Ricardo at right back is injured and out for the season, they are missing Ben Chilwell and James Maddison as well, two key players for them.

You can't lose those four players if you are Leicester City and replace them with similar quality and that is what this has shown, that yes Leicester are an incredibly good, young side, but only the starting XI, or 13.

If they get injuries, they do not have the strength in depth to cope.

I know Brendan Rodgers is talking to the bosses at Leicester to get more depth [into the squad]. He was frustrated that they didn't sign a centre back last summer when Harry Maguire left for Manchester United for that big moment and the club were quite pragmatic, they said that there wasn't value in the market and they weren't going to overpay for James Tarkowski or Nathan Ake, who were two of the names in the frame. They will still take that practical viewpoint but Leicester now have Europa League football coming next season with even more games and so to that end, they desperately need to strengthen the squad and get more players of quality in to replace those players in the starting XI if they're injured because that's what cost Leicester [this season] without a shadow of a doubt. It's no coincidence that the two wins out of nine since the restart fitted with them losing those key players so unless they can get some big names in and some real quality to strengthen that squad as a whole, they are going to struggle to compete at the top again next season.

Kaveh Solhekol on Chelsea

We are seeing this pattern emerge over the last few months in that Roman Abramovich is re-engaged again with Chelsea, he has got his hunger back and is really backing Frank Lampard, he wants to take the fight to Liverpool and Man City next season.

And he knows that to be the best, you have to buy the best and he is in this incredible position this summer where he has got a lot of money at a time when a lot of Chelsea's competitors do not have much money to spend.

And also, prices have come down a bit, so being the great businessman that he is, he had spotted this opportunity in the market and he is going to take advantage of it and buy some really, really good young players for Chelsea, the best.

That is what is happening at Chelsea at the moment and they are saying, 'we are not going to buy players just to make up the numbers, we need to buy young players who have got enormous potential and people like Tino Werner and Kai Havertz who Chelsea could still get big fees for if they sell them to Real Madrid or Barcelona in six years' time.

So it just makes sense and if you are a Chelsea fan, then it is just great to see what is happening at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

Merson on Newcastle

Palace

There will be further money available to strengthen the squad in this transfer window, and Villa have no desire to sell Jack Grealish - unless a big-money offer is made for the club's captain and talisman.

Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in Grealish, but they have other transfer targets as well.

Rob Dorsett: The fact that Dean Smith has kept them up is key and there will be money to spend on the squad further in this transfer window. The club don't want to sell Jack Grealish but they will if a big money offer comes in for him so they're feeling pretty secure and relaxed about it right now. They've got a bit of time because the window doesn't close until October to get the players in that they need and want. I think they need to strengthen down the spine of the Aston Villa team, they certainly need another striker and another No 8 if you like, a box-to-box midfield player and probably a centre back as well and we don't know about Pepe Reina's future either. The list can go on and on, even though they spent £140m last summer.

Gerard Brand: I think the first priority I the window will be the wide players. Anwar El-Ghazi has been average at best and Trezeguet, although he has had a purple patch of vital goals since the restart, I don't believe he has the quality to be a regular Premier League starter. After the wingers, it's the strikers situation, I don't think any Villa fans will want to see Welsey, Aly Samatta or Kenian Davies as their starting striker next season, I think there is work to be done there. Thirdly, it's a central midfielder and this has been switched a lot during the season. It tends to be Conor Hourihane or Marvelous Nkamba battling it out for the spot next to Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.

The reason I'm not mentioning Villa's defence here, despite the fact it's let them down so many times this season, is that Dean Smith has radically changed Villa's style since the restart and are now more conservative and conceding far less goals and less shots on goal. We're talking eight fewer shots per game, which is quite something since the restart so it's important that Smith finds a middle ground between fancy football and solidity because the open style wasn't working before the restart.

[Grealish] depends on two things. Number one, are clubs going to want to sign him for what is now going to be at least £60m. If Villa were going down, that drops by £15m to £20m so will clubs want to pay that much? And number two, does he want to leave his boyhood club to chase the Champions League and an England spot? I'd be surprised if the answer to both of those questions aren't a firm yes. I do think clubs are going to want to come in for him and I do think he will want to leave his boyhood club to chase a Champions League and England place. What's key here is I don't think Villa have a say, other than to drive the price up but I don't think that's going to be a deal breaker either. Another big question is will Grealish force a move? I think it depends what you mean by 'force', I don't think he's going to burn bridges with Villa, I think he's got enough credit in the bank anyway, and he might give it the old Dwight Yorke approach, which is to sleep outside the owners house in a car and beg for a move, which is what Yorke did to Doug Ellis in 1998 to get a move to Manchester United. I think there are ways to leave a club and the way Fabian Delph left in 2015 was not it and the way Yorke did it was potentially understandable, but I can't see Grealish burning his bridges with the club and I would say it's more likely that he will leave than stay.