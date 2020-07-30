Guide, links, bolt-ons...

Grealish image

Sky Sports journalists make their selections for the best players, managers and more from the 2019/20 Premier League season.

See their verdicts here and give us yours in the comments section

Arsenal: D

Chelsea: C+

Liverpool: A+

Manchester United: C+

Who could have done better? Who's in freefall? Who has been the pick of the restart?

Charlie Nicholas assesses every Premier League club's season...

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start and finish? When will fans be allowed back? What will be new next season?

The 2020/21 Premier League season will start just six weeks after the previous one finished.

Here's what we know so far...

Football is back and a new calendar is taking shape.

From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the new dates.

Find out all of the confirmed dates here

Download the Liverpool Podcast special on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

From celebrating a 2-2 draw against West Brom to lifting the Premier League title…

In a special Sky Sports Football podcast, Jasper Taylor and Gerard Brand talk through the major steps Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp took in the years preceding their title win.

Klopp took over Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League in 2015, but through maverick decision-making, masterful motivating and tactical dexterity, he's made them England's best after a 30-year wait.

A squad transformation has played a part, but there is much more behind Klopp's influence at Anfield. Subtle technical changes, attitude shifts and behind-the-scenes genius have made them unstoppable.

Here, we walk through the steps Liverpool took from 2015, off the pitch as well as on it...

FOR PODCAST WIDGET:

"What Sir Alex Ferguson was able to do at Manchester United was create a great side that won over three or four-year periods and then remodelled and adapted it to be able to win again for the next three or four-year period.

"When you have created a team that has won a league and the Champions League, do you say things are OK, do you change it before it needs changing or do you leave things as they are and risk things becoming a bit stale and a little bit comfortable?"

Whether this Liverpool team is remembered as one of the greatest the league has ever seen will hinge on what comes next, and their ability to win it again.

In this edition of Off Script, eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville - who defended the title on four occasions - sheds light on the art of retaining English football's greatest prize.

Read Gary Neville's Off Script here

TRANSFER-RELATED

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Which positions are your club targetting? What do the stats say? What's the manager's view? And whast do your club need?

Analysis, insight and pundit views on what every Premier League club needs to do in the transfer market this summer...

Read the feature here

The transfer window is open and there are A-list players in demand and whose futures are uncertain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mesut Ozil, Wilfried Zaha, Kai Havertz, Gareth Bale and much, much more...

We take a look at some of the big names who will be the centre of attention during the transfer window...

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

Roy Hodgson has indicated that there could be a dilemma ahead for Crystal Palace and Wilfried Zaha but does his form warrant a move?

The headline numbers do not tell the full story, writes Adam Bate

It has been a year of turmoil for Gareth Bale, voted Real Madrid's worst player of the 2019/20 season by the club's own supporters

Is there any way back for the Wales star at the Bernabeu?

Read Ben Grounds' analysis of Bale's situaton HERE

Ferran Torres image

"There are few players across Europe with Ferran Torres' level of explosiveness"

It's not every player who reaches their 20th birthday with the best part of 100 appearances already racked up for one of the bigger sides in Europe's top five leagues.

Despite Valencia dropping from fourth a year ago to ninth in 2019/20, in a season including three managers and brief rumours of a mutiny following Marcelino's sacking in September, Torres has still managed to flourish.

Manchester City target Ferran Torres has been making waves in Spain this season. But what has attracted Pep Guardiola to the talented 20-year-old?

Read Ron Walker's feature on the winger HERE

Ferran Torres image

Bournemouth were 14th in the league when Nathan Ake suffered a hamstring injury in December. When he returned one month later, the Cherries were 18th.

Despite being only 25 years old, Ake has nine years' experience in England, having moved to Chelsea from Feyenoord in the summer of 2011.

Of current Premier League defenders aged 25 or under, only Hector Bellerin and Luke Shaw have racked up more top-flight appearances.

Manchester City are in the hunt to snap up Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake this summer. So why are the top clubs chasing his signature?

Read Adam Smith's feature here

Ake image

July 29:

Analysis: What's the situation with Grealish?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol...

"Aston Villa have made it clear that Jack Grealish is not for sale and they would not be tempted to sell for anything under £80m.

"A number of clubs are willing to pay between £50m and £60m but Villa would not be interested in doing a deal at that level.

"Grealish has three years left on his contract and Villa want him to stay as they seek to establish themselves as a Premier League club.

"He could be in contention for an England starting spot at next summer's European Championships if he continues to play every week, which is almost certain under Dean Smith."

Grealish image

Grealish image

What's going on with Mesut Ozil at Arsenal? Does he have a future under Mikel Arteta? Or will this be painfully drawn out until his contract runs down?

The 31-year-old, who has a year left on his current Arsenal contract, did not play a single minute for the Gunners since the Premier League restarted with the club saying he has been absent with a back injury.

So, what's next for Ozil? Is there any way back for him at Arsenal under Arteta? Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Alan Smith gave their view on the situation, with both feeling it is too late for Ozil to change his game to suit Arsenal.

Read the feature here

