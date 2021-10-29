Team A vs Team B: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

TEAM NEWS HERE; follow TEAM A VS TEAM B in our dedicated live match blog; watch free match highlights on Sky Sports digital platforms and YouTube channel from 5.15pm

Friday 29 October 2021 11:35, UK

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of TEAM A VS TEAM B in the Premier League on DAY; kick-off TIME

Team news

xxx

xxx

How to follow

Follow TEAM A vs TEAM B in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

xxx

Trending

Jones Knows prediction

xxx

Link to latest column in headline

Also See:

xxx

Opta stats (max 5!)

xxx

Latest Essential Football Podcast

xxx

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema