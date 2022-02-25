Premier League relegation battle analysed: Who is going down?

The battle for Premier League survival continued on Friday as Norwich's losing run continued against Southampton - but which teams are best placed to avoid the drop?

Only seven points separate the seven sides at the bottom of the table. An upturn in results for Newcastle has seen Everton, Brentford and Leeds dragged into a relegation scrap. The Bees have picked up just one point from their last seven games, while Marcelo Bielsa's side have only two wins from their last 10 matches.

Burnley and Watford breathed life into their survival battles with rare wins. Watford broke their scoring duck under Roy Hodgson at the fourth attempt with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa, moving them to within four points of safety.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win at Aston Villa

The Clarets, meanwhile, picked up an unprecedented second win in succession when they followed up a 3-0 victory away at Brighton by sneaking past Tottenham thanks to a Ben Mee header on Wednesday night.

Sean Dyche's men are now just two points from safety, having played up to three games fewer than the teams around them, and their recent results will have others above the dotted line looking nervously over their shoulder.

Speaking on Friday Night Football following Southampton's 2-0 win over Norwich, Jamie Carragher - when asked if he thinks Dean Smith's Canaries have a chance of staying up - said: "No, I don't think so. It's not just the points gap, it's the actual quality of the team and the number of games they have already played as well. If you look at the goal difference as well, there's absolutely nothing going for Norwich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Norwich in the Premier League.

"Most people thought Norwich would go down at the start of the season and if you look at the next seven games, they are huge games.

"They've got Brentford and Leeds, who are in and around them, but I actually think Brentford and Leeds are better teams than Norwich. Those two sides will be looking at the Norwich fixture, thinking that's a game we can win. But you'd think Norwich would have to get four points out of the Brentford and Leeds games, and then there are tougher assignments in Chelsea and Manchester United not too far away.

"So, I think it is going to be really difficult for them. The disappointing thing against Southampton was they weren't competitive enough. Most people wouldn't expect them to come to St Mary's and win, but it was just too easy for Southampton. It was like a training game.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville weighed in with his latest thoughts on the relegation scrap and said: "Burnley got a brilliant result in midweek against Spurs. I watched Newcastle a couple of weeks ago and they are not just better then Norwich, but they are tougher, and they are stronger.

"I think Brentford and Leeds are in a weaker position at this moment in time than Burnley and Newcastle, in terms of their form. I would be really worried about Leeds in terms of the goals they are conceding. They look flimsy and they have big players missing.

"I can't say I've consigned Norwich to relegation after that defeat to Southampton, but that was a really difficult performance to watch because you are thinking there is going to be some sort of response after the Liverpool and Man City games. This was the game they were going to come back into a decent run.

"I'm not saying they should come here and beat Southampton because Saints are on a good run, but I would have expected them to really cause a problem. It was 1-0 for a very long time but I never felt they caused Southampton any sort of danger, and that's a poor place to be.

"So, they've got Brentford and Leeds next. We'll probably know after those games whether they stand a chance of staying up at all, but I do feel like they are in massive trouble. That was bad one for them because we saw the faces of those fans at the end of the game and there is nothing there. They look a bit vacant and there is nothing to hang onto out of the performance against Southampton."

Here, we take a look at the state of play, odds and key fixtures as the relegation picture hots up...

Brentford

Image: Thomas Frank has seen his side slip down the table after seven games without a win

Position: 14th

Games played: 26

Points: 24

Current form: LLLLDL

Next fixture: Newcastle (h)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 3/1

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Newcastle (h), Mar 5: Norwich (a), Mar 12: Burnley (h), April 16: Watford (a), May 15: Everton (a), May 22: Leeds (h).

Leeds

Image: Marcelo Bielsa is in his second season in the Premier League

Position: 15th

Games played: 24

Points: 23

Current form: WWLDLL

Next fixture: Liverpool (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 5/2

Key fixtures to note: Mar 13: Norwich (h), April 9: Watford (a), April 16: Chelsea (h), May 22: Brentford (a).

Everton

Image: Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton

Position: 16th

Games played: 23

Points: 22

Current form: LLLLWL

Next fixture: Manchester City (h)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 9/2

Key fixtures to note: Mar 7: Tottenham (a), Mar 17: Newcastle (h), Mar 20: Watford (a), April 23: Liverpool (a), April 30: Chelsea (h), May 15: Brentford (h).

Everton

Manchester City Saturday 26th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Newcastle

Image: Newcastle signed four players in the January transfer window

Position: 17th

Games played: 24

Points: 22

Current form: DDWWWD

Next fixture: Brentford (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/1

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Brentford (a), Mar 17: Everton (a), April 23: Norwich (a), May 22: Burnley (a).

Burnley

Image: Maxwel Cornet will be key to Burnley's survival chances

Position: 18th

Games played: 23

Points: 20

Next fixture: Crystal Palace (a)

Current form: LDDDWW

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/7

Key fixtures to note: Mar 12: Brentford (a), April 9: Norwich (a), April 30: Watford (a), May 22: Newcastle (h).

Watford

Image: Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as manager

Position: 19th

Games played: 25

Points: 18

Next fixture: Crystal Palace (h)

Current form: DLDLWL

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/6

Key fixtures to note: Mar 20: Everton (h), April 9: Leeds (h), April 16: Brentford (h), April 30: Burnley (h).

Norwich

Image: Norwich are hoping to avoid a return to the Chamionship

Position: 20th

Games played: 26

Points: 17

Current form: WWDLLL

Next fixture: Brentford (h)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/16

Key fixtures to note: Mar 5: Brentford (h); Mar 13: Leeds (a), April 9: Burnley (h), April 23: Newcastle (h).