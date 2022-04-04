Fixtures page

Tuesday 5 April 2022 11:42, UK

Watford's remaining fixtures

April 9 - Leeds (h)

April 16 - Brentford (h)

April 23 - Man City (a)

April 30 - Burnley (h)

May 7 - Crystal Palace (a)

May 10 - Everton (h)

May 15 - Leicester (h)

May 22 - Chelsea (a)

Everton's remaining fixtures

April 6 - Burnley (a), live on Sky Sports

April 9 - Man Utd (h)

April 20 - Leicester (h), live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Liverpool (a), live on Sky Sports

May 1 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports

May 7 - Leicester (a)

May 10 - Watford (a)

May 15 - Brentford (h)

May 19 - Crystal Palace (h)

May 22 - Arsenal (a)

Burnley's remaining fixtures

April 6 - Everton (h), live on Sky Sports

April 10 - Norwich (a), live on Sky Sports

April 17 - West Ham (a)

April 21 - Southampton (h), live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Wolves (h)

April 30 - Watford (a)

May 7 - Aston Villa (h)

May 15 - Tottenham (a)

May 19 - Aston Villa (a)

May 22 - Newcastle (h)

Arsenal's remaining fixtures

April 9 - Brighton (h)

April 16 - Southampton (a)

April 20 - Chelsea (a), live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Man Utd (h)

May 1 - West Ham (a), live on Sky Sports

May 8 - Leeds (h), live on Sky Sports

May 12 - Tottenham (a), live on Sky Sports

May 16 - Newcastle (a), live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Everton (h)

Tottenham's remaining fixtures

April 9 - Aston Villa (a), live on Sky Sports

April 16 - Brighton (h)

April 23 - Brentford (a), live on Sky Sports

April 30 - Leicester (h)

May 7 - Liverpool (a)

May 12 - Arsenal (h), live on Sky Sports

May 15 - Burnley (h)

May 22 - Norwich (a)

West Ham's remaining fixtures

April 7 - Lyon (h), Europa League

April 10 - Brentford (a), Premier League

April 14 - Lyon (a), Europa League

April 17 - Burnley (h), Premier League

April 24 - Chelsea (a), Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 1 - Arsenal (h), Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 7 - Norwich (a), Premier League

May 15 - Man City (h), Premier League, live on Sky Sports *

May 22 - Brighton (a), Premier League

*Subject to change due to FA Cup final

Man Utd's remaining fixtures

April 9 - Everton (a)

April 16 - Norwich (h)

April 19 - Liverpool (a), live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Arsenal (a)

May 2 - Brentford (h), live on Sky Sports

May 7 - Brighton (a), live on Sky Sports

May 15 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports *

May 22 - Crystal Palace (a)

*Subject to change due to FA Cup final

Liverpool's fixture schedule:

April 5 - Benfica (a) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 13 - Benfica (h) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Man City (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals

April 19 - Man United (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

Manchester City's fixture schedule:

To be rearranged: Wolves (a) Premier League

April 5 - Atletico Madrid (h) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Liverpool (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16 - Liverpool (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals

April 20 - Brighton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Watford (h) Premier League

April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg *

May 8 - Newcastle (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

Chelsea's fixture schedule:

April 6 - Real Madrid (h) Champions League QF first leg

April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League

April 12 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 17 - Crystal Palace (Wembley) FA Cup semi-final

April 20 - Arsenal (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - West Ham (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Madrid Champions League SF first leg *

May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Madrid Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 11 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 19 - Leicester (h) Premier League

May 22 - Watford (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

