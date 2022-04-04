Fixtures page

Tuesday 5 April 2022 11:42, UK
April 9 - Leeds (h)
April 16 - Brentford (h)
April 23 - Man City (a)
April 30 - Burnley (h)
May 7 - Crystal Palace (a)
May 10 - Everton (h)
May 15 - Leicester (h)
May 22 - Chelsea (a)
April 6 - Burnley (a), live on Sky Sports
April 9 - Man Utd (h)
April 20 - Leicester (h), live on Sky Sports
April 24 - Liverpool (a), live on Sky Sports
May 1 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports
May 7 - Leicester (a)
May 10 - Watford (a)
May 15 - Brentford (h)
May 19 - Crystal Palace (h)
May 22 - Arsenal (a)
April 6 - Everton (h), live on Sky Sports
April 10 - Norwich (a), live on Sky Sports
April 17 - West Ham (a)
April 21 - Southampton (h), live on Sky Sports
April 24 - Wolves (h)
April 30 - Watford (a)
May 7 - Aston Villa (h)
May 15 - Tottenham (a)
May 19 - Aston Villa (a)
May 22 - Newcastle (h)
April 9 - Brighton (h)
April 16 - Southampton (a)
April 20 - Chelsea (a), live on Sky Sports
April 23 - Man Utd (h)
May 1 - West Ham (a), live on Sky Sports
May 8 - Leeds (h), live on Sky Sports
May 12 - Tottenham (a), live on Sky Sports
May 16 - Newcastle (a), live on Sky Sports
May 22 - Everton (h)
April 9 - Aston Villa (a), live on Sky Sports
April 16 - Brighton (h)
April 23 - Brentford (a), live on Sky Sports
April 30 - Leicester (h)
May 7 - Liverpool (a)
May 12 - Arsenal (h), live on Sky Sports
May 15 - Burnley (h)
May 22 - Norwich (a)
April 7 - Lyon (h), Europa League
April 10 - Brentford (a), Premier League
April 14 - Lyon (a), Europa League
April 17 - Burnley (h), Premier League
April 24 - Chelsea (a), Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 1 - Arsenal (h), Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 7 - Norwich (a), Premier League
May 15 - Man City (h), Premier League, live on Sky Sports *
May 22 - Brighton (a), Premier League
*Subject to change due to FA Cup final
April 9 - Everton (a)
April 16 - Norwich (h)
April 19 - Liverpool (a), live on Sky Sports
April 23 - Arsenal (a)
May 2 - Brentford (h), live on Sky Sports
May 7 - Brighton (a), live on Sky Sports
May 15 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports *
May 22 - Crystal Palace (a)
*Subject to change due to FA Cup final
April 5 - Benfica (a) Champions League QF first leg
April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 13 - Benfica (h) Champions League QF second leg
April 16/17 - Man City (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals
April 19 - Man United (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 24 - Everton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg *
April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League
May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg *
May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League
May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 14 - FA Cup final *
May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final *
* Subject to progress
To be rearranged: Wolves (a) Premier League
April 5 - Atletico Madrid (h) Champions League QF first leg
April 10 - Liverpool (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg
April 16 - Liverpool (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals
April 20 - Brighton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 23 - Watford (h) Premier League
April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg *
April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg *
May 8 - Newcastle (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 14 - FA Cup final *
May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final *
* Subject to progress
April 6 - Real Madrid (h) Champions League QF first leg
April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League
April 12 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg
April 17 - Crystal Palace (Wembley) FA Cup semi-final
April 20 - Arsenal (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 24 - West Ham (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Madrid Champions League SF first leg *
May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Madrid Champions League SF second leg *
May 7 - Wolves (h) Premier League
May 11 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 14 - FA Cup final *
May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 19 - Leicester (h) Premier League
May 22 - Watford (h) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final *
* Subject to progress