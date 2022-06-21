World Cup and PL 30 plans

WORLD CUP



England long reads from past tournaments:

1986 - Adam B

1990 - Adam B

1998 - Zin

2002 - Adam B

2006 - Jack

2010 (Dec) - https://www.skysports.com/football/story-telling/12016/12015289/englands-2010-world-cup-a-decade-on-from-south-africa

2014 - David

2018 - Ron

Team by team guide - in style of 100 PL club/LFC champions - https://preview.shorthand.com/rrWJnQhtWdcNfEW3

Features on Eng's group opponents Iran, USA, Wales

PREMIER LEAGUE 30

Iconic moments

Gerrard's slip: https://www.skysports.com/football/story-telling/12040/11977680/gerrard-the-story-of-the-slip



Man Utd win first PL and first title in 26 yrs in front of Sir Matt

Mourinho's 'Special One' arrival?

Deane heads in the first-ever PL goal v MU?

Keane vs Vieira's Highbury tunnel confrontation?

The Invincibles? PS