World Cup and PL 30 plans

Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:24, UK
WORLD CUP
England long reads from past tournaments:
1986 - Adam B
1990 - Adam B
1998 - Zin
2002 - Adam B
2006 - Jack
2010 (Dec) - https://www.skysports.com/football/story-telling/12016/12015289/englands-2010-world-cup-a-decade-on-from-south-africa
2014 - David
2018 - Ron
Team by team guide - in style of 100 PL club/LFC champions - https://preview.shorthand.com/rrWJnQhtWdcNfEW3
Features on Eng's group opponents Iran, USA, Wales
PREMIER LEAGUE 30
Iconic moments
Gerrard's slip: https://www.skysports.com/football/story-telling/12040/11977680/gerrard-the-story-of-the-slip
Man Utd win first PL and first title in 26 yrs in front of Sir Matt
Mourinho's 'Special One' arrival?
Deane heads in the first-ever PL goal v MU?
Keane vs Vieira's Highbury tunnel confrontation?
The Invincibles? PS